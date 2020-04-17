Bill Gates, in Odds With Trump on Virus, becomes a right-wing target

The patent was not for Covid-19; was connected to a potential vaccine for a different coronavirus that affects poultry. But two days later, the Infowars conspiracy website incorrectly said the patent was for "the deadly virus."

The idea spread. From February to April, conspiracy theories involving Mr. Gates and the virus were mentioned 1.2 million times on social media and television broadcasts, according to Zignal Labs. That was 33 percent more often, he said, that the next biggest conspiracy theory: that 5G radio waves cause people to succumb to Covid-19.

Some of the theories took advantage of Mr. Gates' knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who was convicted of sex trafficking and committed suicide, saying that a global elite had banded together to create the coronavirus.

In other theories, internet trolls twisted the comments that Mr. Gates had made. In one, trolls said Gates, who had raised the idea of ​​"digital certificates,quot; to confirm who had the virus, wanted to monitor the population with microchipped vaccine implants.

In April, Gates' false conspiracy theories peaked at 18,000 mentions per day, Zignal Labs said.

The theories were amplified by people like Mr. Kennedy, the son of former Senator Robert F. Kennedy, who campaigns against vaccines as director of the Children's Health Defense Network. On his Instagram page, Kennedy said Gates pushes vaccines to fuel his other business interests.

On Tuesday, Mr. Kennedy released a cartoon of a smiling Mr. Gates with a syringe and a caption, "Your body, my choice."

Kennedy, whose Instagram followers have doubled to more than 285,000 since March, said in an interview that he was telling the truth about the "terrible harm,quot; that Gates had inflicted on the world with vaccines.