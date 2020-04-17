Bill Cosby's publicist says Cosby does not meet the governor's criteria for early release because he is a violent criminal is "ridiculous,quot; (exclusive details)

Exclusive TSR details: Although Bill Cosby's team had held out hope for an early release following Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's order to release some convicts, officials made it clear that it was not going to happen for Bill.

"Sir. Cosby is not eligible to be released under Governor Wolf's order, as he was convicted of a violent crime (aggravated indecent assault) and was considered a Sexually Violent Predator," said Kate Delano, spokesperson for the Office of the Montgomery County District Attorney, while some inmates began to be released. , according to the deadline. "Then, for both reasons, he would not be eligible to be released."

Well, Bill Cosby's publicist tells The Shade Room that the news came as a surprise to Bill's team because sources very close to Governor Wolf gave them solid information that the Governor felt that Bill should be released and sent to house arrest. due to your age (82) and Your underlying medical condition (blindness).

"For you to say, 'Mr. Cosby doesn't meet the criteria' is ridiculous, ridiculous, and absurd – (the criteria) across the country were thrown out the window, especially when Covid-19 was called a pandemic," said Andrew Wyatt , Bill Cosby publicist. "The general actions of the State of Pennsylvania to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office show that his actions are merely political, personal and racist. Mr. Cosby was not sentenced to life or death, but his goal is to execute Mr. Cosby exposing him to the risk of contracting Covid-19. His reasons are inhumane and anti-American. "

Wyatt also tells us that Bill's legal team, which is chaired by attorney Jennifer Bonjean, is building a compassionate motion for the Governor today in hopes of releasing Bill.

Bill Cosby has been behind bars in Pennsylvania for over a year and a half for the 2004 Andrea Constand rape. He was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.

We will keep you informed of any updates related to Bill Cosby and his prison status.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!



I like0 0

Dislike0 0



