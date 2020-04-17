Bhushan Kumar will remake Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin from Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt

After remaking Mahesh Bhatt's success in 1990, Aashiqui, Bhushan Kumar now plans to remake the director's success in 1991, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, who had Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt in the lead roles.

The new version of Aashiqui, which was launched in 2013, proved to be a great success and firmly established the position of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sharaddha Kapoor in this industry. And now, one more '90s film is in the process of becoming a T-Series franchise: Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt's 1991 romantic musical Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin. The source reported daily: "It is another simplistic musical love story, a genre that has been left in the background. Both films will take off when things return to normal."

Bhushan Kumar, the producer confirmed the news saying: “Yes, Aashiqui and Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin are great franchises to carry on. Both films were huge hits on the day and it is a great responsibility to carry on my father's legacy. "

Now it will be interesting to see who will replace Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt in the remake!