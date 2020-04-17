Baby Mama: Child support compensation when I refused to cheat Cardi with him!

Cardi B's husband, Offset, is being accused of cutting child support payments for his baby's mother's children when she refused to sleep with the married rapper, MTO News learned.

(Listen to the explosive allegations above)

The mother of Migos member Nicole Algarin's daughter recently took Offset to court to increase her child support. Her lawyer told the media this week that the beautiful baby mom is struggling to support her two children, because Offset cut child support payments.

And Nicole claims that Offset is cutting payments, because she refuses to cheat Cardi B with Offset.

Nicole first alluded to Offset by changing the rules on her, after she stopped allowing him access to her body, in an Instagram post.

Here's the post, which suggests that around the time of Offset's daughter Karma's birth she changed the rules on rapper Migos.

Later Nicole gave an interview with the IG OnSite blog, and dropped a bomb. Listen upstairs.

According to Nicole, Offset is not helping financially because she refuses to have sex with the married rapper. She told Onsite, "It's a little bit easier to get what you need and what you want from someone if you follow their rules."

In case you're wondering what Nicole looks like, this is her: