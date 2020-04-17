Home Entertainment Baby Mama: Child support compensation when I refused to cheat Cardi with...

Baby Mama: Child support compensation when I refused to cheat Cardi with him!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Cardi B's husband, Offset, is being accused of cutting child support payments for his baby's mother's children when she refused to sleep with the married rapper, MTO News learned.

(Listen to the explosive allegations above)

The mother of Migos member Nicole Algarin's daughter recently took Offset to court to increase her child support. Her lawyer told the media this week that the beautiful baby mom is struggling to support her two children, because Offset cut child support payments.

And Nicole claims that Offset is cutting payments, because she refuses to cheat Cardi B with Offset.

Nicole first alluded to Offset by changing the rules on her, after she stopped allowing him access to her body, in an Instagram post.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©