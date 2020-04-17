Azealia Banks advises a musical collaborator in the shocking practice of witchcraft

Instagram

Pop author Alex Kazemi reveals in a new interview with NOTION magazine that the rapazga & # 39; Anna Wintour & # 39; ever shared tips on how to use snake blood for witchcraft.

Azealia Banks She is known not only for her music, but also for her eccentric lifestyle. Now, a surprising detail of his witchcraft practice has been revealed through the new interview of his former collaborator with NOTION magazine.

Pop author Alex Kazemi tells the publication that he once asked the 28-year-old for some advice when he considered taking up witchcraft. According to the Canadian pop artist, the rapper suggested that he use snake blood for a spell.

"In my early days of witchcraft, I asked him for some advice on a spell," says Alex about Azealia. "She said, 'Why don't you go down to the river, find a garter snake, cut it up, and use its blood?'

Azealia first surprised people with a confession of her witchcraft practice in 2016. At the time, she admitted that she had been practicing witchcraft for three years and showed in a series of Instagram videos how she cleaned the room she had been using for the apparent animal. sacrifices

Like its function, the room displayed gruesome evidence of animal cruelty, with blood stains on its walls and a mixture of feathers and a black substance that covered the wooden floors of the room. What looked like two dead chickens were also seen on the ground.

"The amount of trash that is about to come out of my flat right now, guys? Oh my god. You know I have to scrape all this off. I have my sandblast and my glasses, it's about to fall off." , he told his followers of the hard work necessary to clean the room. "Real witches do real things," she declared shamelessly.

Azealia's admission sparked PETA's reaction, which said in a statement to PEOPLE: "People are horrified to learn that Azealia Banks has been killing chickens in her closet for three years, and that she is apparently so out of touch with the sentiment. public that she bragged about it on social media. "

PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange added in the statement: "We also hope that the cleaning of Banks' closet is a sign that she is planning to clean up her act, become a good witch and stop the cruel and horrible sacrifice of frightened animals. "