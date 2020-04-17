Ayesha Takia and Farhan Azmi provide their hotel as a quarantine center

The coronavirus outbreak has stopped the entire world. Thousands of people are losing their lives, the economy has hit rock bottom, and people are forced to remain locked up in their homes to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. In these difficult times, it is important that everyone contributes to help. Actor Ayesha Takia and husband Farhan Azmi are also doing their part. The couple has offered their hotel in South Mumbai as a quarantine center to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Ayesha's partner confirmed this development to a news portal saying, "Yes, we have given our Gulf hotel for quarantine to the BMC. We are together during this time of crisis. We have turned our hotel over to BMC and the Mumbai police as quarantine. downtown. Ours is a small hotel. "

It was Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan who started this trend by offering their four-story personal office space to be used as a quarantine center for COVID-19 patients.

Another actor who has extended his support is Sonu Sood. He offered his hotel in Juhu for health workers, including doctors, nurses, and paramedical personnel to combat the pandemic.

Salman Khan also helped by providing meals and money to 25,000 daily wage earners. The actor also extended his support to 50 Malegoan land workers. Akshay Kumar donated a whopping Rs 25 million to the PM Cares Fund.

This proves that our real life heroes are also real life heroes!