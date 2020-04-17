‘Artemis Fowl’ gets release date on Disney + – Deadline

Disney + has a release date of June 12 for Artemis Fowl, Disney's family adventure film based on Eoin Colfer's hit book YA. The image was due to be released in theaters after Memorial Day weekend, but it was transferred to the streaming service amid the coronavirus crisis.

Newcomer Ferdia Shaw stars in the lead role alongside Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel, and Adrian Scarborough, starring Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.



Artemis Fowl she follows a 12-year-old genius (Shaw), a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as she desperately tries to save her kidnapped father. To pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient underground civilization, the incredibly advanced world of fairies, and bring the kidnapper Aculos, the most powerful and coveted magical device of fairies. To locate the elusive object, Artemis's cunning devises a dangerous plan, so dangerous that he finally finds himself in a dangerous war of wits with the almighty fairies.

Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a., directs and produces with Judy Hofflund, p.g.a., with Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins as executive producers. Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl wrote the script.