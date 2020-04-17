Arnold Schwarzenegger enlisted for a special task to revive the economy amid the Covid-19 crisis

WENN

The current California governor has recruited actor & # 39; Terminator & # 39 ;, the head of Disney and the CEO of Apple to help with the economic recovery amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Up News Info –

Governor of California Gavin newsom has joined forces with Arnold schwarzenegger and other Hollywood hotshots for a new coronavirus workforce.

The leader of the west coast of the United States state announced on Friday, April 17, 2020 that he launched an advisory council designed to plan the economic revival of the region that includes former governor and movie star Schwarzenegger, president of Disney. Bob Iger, Apple CEO Tim Cookand other business heavyweights.

Billionaire and former 2020 Democratic presidential challenger Tom steyer to lead initiative with Newsom chief of staff Ann O & # 39; Leary in an attempt to relaunch California's economy safely by following forced blockade measures for the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will try to develop a recovery plan that is worthy of California's past and pushes us to a better future and remedies some of the injustices that this COVID-19 pandemic has revealed in our society," Steyer said during the press conference.

The advisory panel will meet twice a month for the remainder of the year and updates will be provided every Wednesday beginning next week, April 22, 2020.

The new economic recovery task force comes when 2.7 million Californians applied for unemployment after losing their jobs since the state enforced orders to stay home in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March. .

Before the public health crisis, California had the fifth largest economy in the world.