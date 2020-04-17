Are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell finally ready to say yes? Is there a wedding coming soon? This is the focus of an upcoming April 20, 2020 issue of OK! magazine that says yes! They are going to walk down the hall after being together for about 36 years! According to the unidentified source in the article, it was the Coronavirus pandemic that caused Goldie to reconsider her life and pushed her to want to marry Kurt once and for all. Neither Kurt Russell nor Goldie Hawn have confirmed this story.

The source stated the following to the publication.

“Goldie recently had an epiphany, given the current state of the world. She had been the one stopping all this time, and Kurt was just going with the flow. But they've only gotten closer since quarantine, and the idea of ​​"becoming one,quot; suddenly appealed to her. "

The source went on to say that Goldie Hawn is kept busy during the Coronavirus quarantine by planning her wedding!

🔥 #Come on #no 14 photos of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn proving you don't need to get married to be happy https://t.co/fRkgAvpPEN – Celebrities 🌟 (@celebritykimdot) April 17, 2020

The source even spoke about the type of wedding Goldie Hawn is planning after the Coronavirus pandemic ends.

"They want an intimate gathering in their backyard, a real homey atmosphere. It will be short, sweet and moving, for sure. She wants her spiritual guru to perform the ceremony and end with healing gong songs. "

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are very close to their children and if you follow the couple on their social media pages, you will quickly see that this is a very close and loving family. There is no doubt that a wedding would be a family event filled with dancing, celebratory toasts, and fine wine!

The source said that Goldie Hawn would demonstrate her Balinese dance skills and that her daughter, Kate Hudson, is a dancer in her own right.

Although no one knows for sure whether Goldie Hawn or Kurt Russell will actually walk down the aisle, they are certainly a testament to how true love defies other people's etiquette, customs, ceremonies, and expectations. Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn charted their relationship in their own way and on their own terms, and that's much more than walking down the hall.

What you think? Are Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell ready to get married?



