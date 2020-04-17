April 17, 1976: When Mike Schmidt hit four consecutive home runs in a Wrigley Field fight

When you think of the Phillies and the Cubs playing at Wrigley Field in the 1970s, it's hard not to think of historical madness.

The first thought is generally about May 17, 1979, when the teams faced off in a rocker affair that produced 45 runs, but their showdown on April 17, 1976 was almost as entertaining. That was the day Mike Schmidt made history with a quartet of home runs that helped make the Phillies a great comeback in another competition that got drunk in the races.

But Schmidt's performance was more than just four home runs. It was also about how the home runs occurred and the circumstances in which they occurred.

For starters, Schmidt started the game in a depression. He was hitting .167 with a home run early in the game and had been demoted from third to sixth in the batting order. He was understandably upset, and had a long conversation with veteran teammate Dick Allen before the game.

"He wasn't exactly a hanged dog or anything like that, but he needed someone to talk to and Allen is the perfect guy," Schmidt told Sporting News at the time. "It has been around for a long time and you know what to say and how to say it."

More on that later.

Second, Schmidt didn't hit his first home run of the game until the fifth inning, which is a bit surprising. Typically, when a hitter approaches a single-game home run record, he has at least two in the fifth inning. But Schmidt's first home run came in his third plate appearance: He flew on his first at-bat and singled in the second, and the two-run shot came with the Phillies behind the Cubs 13-2.

Third, all four home runs came in four consecutive at-bats, making Schmidt the first player in National League history to do that, and only fourth in history. His last home run, a two-run blast, came in the tenth inning and gave the Phillies a 17-15 lead. They added another run in the inning and won 18-16. (Trivia: The story would repeat itself almost literally three years and a month later, when Schmidt's solo home run gave the Phillies victory in that wild game 23-22.)

Here's a look at Schmidt's four home runs. His third, a high shot to the right center that lands deep in the stands, is quite impressive, windy or not.

Pitch victims, for whom they count: Rick Reuschel (twice), Mike Garman and Paul Reuschel.

Schmidt's breakup on April 17 could have been attributed to a few factors: the wind blowing at Wrigley, the regression to the mean, or perhaps motivation after falling to sixth in order. But to ask you, that degradation of the three places had nothing to do with it.

"I don't think it would have made any difference where I hit," he told SN at the time. "I got a lot of help from Billy (DeMars, Phillies coach) at practice the day before. Then, when the Cubs got so far ahead, I think I relaxed and started swinging the bat."

Allen's pregame talk also helped, Schmidt said.

"I go with him a lot and also some of the other players," he said. In fact, I think more of us should do it. "

Despite Schmidt's praise, Allen took no credit.

"I did nothing," he told SN later. "All I said to Mike was go out and have fun and let his ability take care of the rest. It's as simple as that for a player like him."

Maybe yes, but Schmidt didn't want to make the most of his big day.

"When a hitter hits four times in a game, they tell him to forget it," he told SN. "Well, I'd like to forget about home runs. I want to focus on the games ahead. Maybe after the season, I'll look back and think about it, but not now."

In Schmidt's defense, he had other home runs to think about, because those four long balls on April 17 set the tone for the next few days. Schmidt homered in each of the Phils' next three games, giving him seven homers in four games. In fact, nine of Schmidt's first 13 hits in 1976 were home runs. He would then finish with 38 and lead the National League for the third consecutive season. He also led the league with 306 total bases, compiled 8.0 bWAR and finished third in the MVP vote.

And, obviously, Schmidt hadn't finished with home runs after 1976. He would lead the league in big flies five more times in his career and would finish with 548 en route to the Hall of Fame.