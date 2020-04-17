Anthony Joshua Names Lennox Lewis as Fantasy Enemy on New Doing The Rounds Show | Boxing news

Watch Doing The Rounds with Anthony Joshua On Demand now





Anthony Joshua has named Lennox Lewis as the opponent of his dreams for a fantasy fight on the new Doing The Rounds show, available on demand now.

Watch AJ answer a series of quick questions about his boxing career, his personal life, and his penning routine now.

When asked who he would like to fight in a dream match, he replied: "Lennox Lewis at Wembley Stadium, the best of Great Britain!"

Lennox Lewis was the undisputed heavyweight champion

Joshua named the opponents he hopes to face in his career: "Oleksandr Usyk, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, Luis Ortiz, Adam Kownacki and Jarrell Miller."

He called his Wembley victory over Wladimir Klitschko the best memory of his career thus far, but he also said: "The sweetest moment was getting that victory over Dillian Whyte. I will always hold on to that."

"It was North London vs. South London. Two rivals came together. It meant a lot."

But what music is AJ listening to? Who are your dream quarantine housemates? What are you watching on television?