Ammika Harris' recent IG post hints at Chris Brown's latest music project

Ammika Harris has been making a lot of headlines lately. She has been quarantined in style, and after making fans happy with multiple photos with her baby, Aeko, she also shared a few photos in a see-through dress that surprised fans.

Apart from this, when people saw the new photos with Aeko, they also noticed Ammika's postpartum hair loss. Many people made sure to offer Ammika useful advice for Hos to deal with this issue.

Now, not too long ago, Chris's baby mom shared a photo with the sun stinking through the clouds, and she hinted at her baby but also at Chris's latest music album. Check out his photo below.

"LOVE = AEKO = RARE (I took this photo last year)," Ammika captioned her post. As you probably already know, Rare spirit is the name of Chris's latest music project.

One follower commented: "This image says freedom, we need this," and another follower posted this message: "A very rare spirit was created out of Love, and an angel was born."

Someone else exclaimed, "What a beautiful creation of God," and a curious fan asked Ammika, "Hello, from London!" You are so silly and spiritual, how did you get there and what books do you read? Xx ’

An enemy skipped the comments and said to Ammika this: "Please take your man phone sometimes and make sure Karrueche is not in his search history."

Speaking of Chris's former love, Karrueche, you may recall that Chris found himself in the hot water after a comment he dropped on an IG page related to Karrueche.

People were upset with him and told him that showing love for Karruece is really disrespectful to Ammika.

Ad

To make up for it, Chris also made sure to publicly send his love to his baby, Ammika.



Post views:

0 0