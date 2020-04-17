Amitabh Bachchan Shares Sholay Premiere Image

Sholay is undoubtedly one of the most iconic Bollywood movies. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan, and Sanjeev Kumar, the film acquired cult status at launch and is appreciated by movie lovers even today. Salim-Javed's writing and RD Burman's music for the film were also a major factor behind the popularity. Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and shared a beautiful memory related to this classic.

The actor posted a rare photograph of the Sholay premiere with his parents Teji Bachchan and Harivansh Rai Bachchan. In the image, you can also see his wife and Bollywood veteran Jaya Bachchan. In addition to sharing the photo, Big B also revealed that he watched the movie sitting on the balcony floor until 3am alongside Vinod Khanna. Amitabh wrote: “At the premiere of Sholay … August 15, 1975, at the Minerva. Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow tied me up. How cute Jaya looks. This was the 35mm print at the premiere … The 70mm stereo sound print, the first time in India was stuck in customs, but after the premiere ended at midnight, we received news that the print 70mm was out of customs. We told Ramesh ji (the film's director, Ramesh Sippy) to take him to Minerva. It came, the first 70mm Indian stereo movie and I sat on the balcony floor with Vinod Khanna and finished watching this amazing result until 3am. "

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen soon alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo of Shoojit Sircar. Initially, the movie was released on April 17, 2020, but with the current situation, it seems like we'll have to wait a while before things clear up.