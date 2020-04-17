America's Largest Military Shipbuilding Company USA Start manufacturing a new amphibious transport dock – Defense Blog

The largest military shipbuilding company in the United States, Huntington Ingalls Industries, announced Thursday that its Newport News shipbuilding division officially began manufacturing the new San Antonio Navy amphibious transport dock, Harrisburg (LPD 30). . The start of manufacturing means that the first 100 tons of steel were cut.

"LPD 30 is the beginning of an exciting new era for the San Antonio class," said Steve Sloan, manager of the Ingalls LPD program. “The start of Harrisburg manufacturing marks the beginning of the LPD Flight II program. Through structured learning around consistent production, we have been able to identify design and build modifications to make future class ships more affordable and meet the requirements of the Navy and Marine Corps. "

Ingalls has delivered 11 San Antonio-class ships to the Navy and has three more under construction, including LPD 30. The ship will be the 14th in the San Antonio class and the first Flight II LPD. Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) launched in March and is slated to deliver in 2021.

LPD 30 will be the second Navy ship named after the city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The first was a warship acquired by the Navy during World War I that served in commission from May 29, 1918 to September 25, 1919. That ship also served with the Navy in the Spanish-American War under another name. In addition to being the capital of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg is home to several Department of Defense facilities, including the Naval Support Activity, Mechanicsburg.

Last week, Newport News' shipbuilding division also began manufacturing the Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) class destroyer Ted Stevens (DDG 128).