The marine, Mamadou Balde, 29, was found dead when police arrived at the CTA Red Line in the state on Tuesday. Mamadou was a decorated veteran of the navy, who served two tours in Afghanistan.

Police also arrested another suspected gang member, Fajour Hodges, 19. This is the:

Prosecutors say the two men "jumped,quot; on Mamadou and pushed him onto the tracks, where the marine fell between two cars.

He was dragged across the platform until his head and upper body finally smashed into a metal partition inside a tunnel.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.