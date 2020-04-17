Akon says he wants to work with Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine has a divided industry, but Akon says he would be happy to work with the rapper.

DJ Whoo Kid pulled out Tekashi's album and said it would appear on it.

"Actually, I'm about to call Tekashi right now and say I, T, what are we doing? I'm about to get that record. Listen, it's me, n * gga. You can't hit me. I'm getting on that album. That album is probably the most popular album that has dropped this year because of all that. Just think of everything that surrounded this album. Even if you don't like it. Get it, download it out of curiosity. "

He said it is compatible with 6ix9ine. And it is not the first time that Akon has made his feelings known. Last year, he defended his decision to expose his teammates in exchange for a lighter sentence, applauding Tekashi for making the best decision for his family.