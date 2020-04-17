Home Entertainment Akon says he wants to work with Tekashi 6ix9ine

Akon says he wants to work with Tekashi 6ix9ine

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Tekashi 6ix9ine has a divided industry, but Akon says he would be happy to work with the rapper.

DJ Whoo Kid pulled out Tekashi's album and said it would appear on it.

"Actually, I'm about to call Tekashi right now and say I, T, what are we doing? I'm about to get that record. Listen, it's me, n * gga. You can't hit me. I'm getting on that album. That album is probably the most popular album that has dropped this year because of all that. Just think of everything that surrounded this album. Even if you don't like it. Get it, download it out of curiosity. "

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©