Akon Receives Support After Addressing Tekashi's "Snitching,quot; Situation 69

Akon recently made Tekashi 69 fans jump for joy when he defended the young rapper. As you probably already know, Tekashi is now home due to the entire coronavirus situation and is serving the rest of his sentence.

Anyway, check out the video The Shade Room posted in which Akon addresses the "snitching,quot; problem that's floating around 69.

It offered fans a different perspective on the fact that Tekashi collaborated with the feds. He said his friends should never have put him in a "snitch,quot; position to begin with.

Akon spoke about his relationship with the young rapper who called him his "little man,quot;.

He also offered his own perspective on things and said the following: "He had to literally decide," What is more valuable to me? "My family or my future,quot;.

Akon added: "You have to make a decision that will improve you." You can watch the video below to learn more about what Akon said.

Someone said, ‘However, those were never his friends, so they weren't going to do that. They tried to kill this man. I didn't owe them loyalty. "

Another commenter noted, "The only celebrity who has made sense of this situation," and another person said, "Half of the people with so much to say would have lied like him."

Another follower also agreed with this and said: ‘agreed. too young to waste his life for his "friends,quot;.

Someone else posted: ‘His own people turned against him. Hit him and steal his money. He was not separated from any gang. They belonged to him hahaha ".

A follower disagrees with Akon and explained that Tekashi should not have entered a gang: ‘TF, is he speaking? For starters, you should never have been in a gang. Make silly decisions and win silly rewards. "

What do you think of what Akon had to say?



