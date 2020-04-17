ai: Startup in Kerala develops an AI-powered drone to combat COVID-19 – Latest news

A startup in Maker Village Kochi has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) compliant drone that can help combat COVID-19 by monitoring body temperature, supplying essential products, and spraying disinfectants. The & # 39; Garud & # 39; Unmanned has been designed and developed by AI Aerial Dynamics in Maker Village, which is considered the largest electronic hardware incubator and ESDM facility in India.

The integrated solution was developed by taking full advantage of the world's reference labs and equipment, in addition to the product development software solutions available at Maker Village.

The drone made in the country is highly efficient and effective than those currently imported from other countries, where the applicable payload is less than Garud's and the customization option is not possible, officials said here Friday.

Garud can monitor roads and bylanes in addition to the residential pockets and airfields that have been blocked across the country since March 25 in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus that poses a global threat to human life.

Kerala police are already using the drones to ensure the effectiveness of the closure.

Additionally, the air vehicle can collect thermal data using an IR sensor matrix and advanced digital technology called EDGE (Enhanced Data Speeds for GSM Evolution), making it a means of fighting the pandemic, according to a statement. issued by Maker Village.

The vehicle can collect swabs and samples from people for the virus test.

It has the capacity to transport a weight of up to 60 kg, making it easy to distribute basic products even if there is a requirement.

In addition, Garud can present a modern sprayer that can be used to wash disinfectants from above.

It also has a speaker for public announcements, according to AI Aerial Dynamics founder and CEO Vishnu V Nath.

"In addition to the AI-compatible engine, the fully automated Garud has a high-resolution camera, a weight-bearing facility, a micro-sprayer and a thermal scanner.

The images it generates can zoom in on details with centimeter level precision. The images it captures will be stored simultaneously in the ground operating unit, "said Nath.

"If the vehicle loses range or runs out of battery (capacity: 150 minutes), it will fly to the point of takeoff."

The UAV uses a hybrid engine for its flight.

The Maker Village, founded in 2016, operating at the Integrated Startup Complex near here, is a joint initiative of the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Government of Kerala with IIITM-K in Thiruvananthapuram as the nodal agency .

IA Aerial Dynamics is also developing drones for DRDO's NPOL lab and other defense establishments.

The drone is capable of adapting to the requirements, since it has been developed indigenously.

"His ability to fly with a load weighing up to 60kg is an example of how Garud has an advantage over its counterparts in other countries," added Nath.



The UAV, with its high payload, unique platform for the integration of sensors and provisions such as disinfectant and collection mechanism in addition to the AI ​​engine, makes the solution one of its kind to combat the pandemic and similar applications in disaster management. .

The vehicle was widely used for relief activities during the flood in 2019.

A state-of-the-art laboratory in Maker Village allowed Aerial Dynamics to conceive and design the Garud prototype, Nath said.

"This is how we could launch the product so quickly on the market," he said.

Maker Village, which is becoming the grand stand of the best deep technology innovation platform in the country, is implementing various business development and innovation programs with the Ministry of Defense, the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Biotechnology , the Ministry of MSMEs, in addition to the emblematic scheme of ESDM with UnionMinistry of Electronics and Information Technology, according to the statement.