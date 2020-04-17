After a year of silence, an imprisoned Saudi princess asks for help

BEIRUT, Lebanon – For years, she was a rare princess from Saudi Arabia who expressed her opinion to the world, criticizing the kingdom's treatment of women, calling her religious teachings "extremely dangerous,quot; and expressing support for a constitutional monarchy.
And he got away with it, until he disappeared last March.
This week, the princess, Basmah bint Saud, daughter of the second king of Saudi Arabia, confirmed what had long been suspected: a statement about your Twitter feed She said she was detained in a notorious prison in Saudi Arabia without charge, and that she needed urgent medical attention.
"I was kidnapped without explanation along with one of my daughters and taken to prison," she wrote. He pleaded with the King of Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince "to set me free because I have done nothing wrong."
By Friday, that motive had been removed.
The reason for his arrest was unclear, but he seemed to fit a pattern of the Saudi Arabian government punishing prominent citizens who had publicly deviated from the government line.
His arrest was one of two new cases of Saudi royals locked up during the rise of the kingdom's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Last month, Prince Faisal bin Abdullah, also the son of a Saudi king, was detained, leaving his family without knowing why he was taken or where he is being held, according to three family members.
Since his father, King Salman, ascended the throne in 2015, Prince Mohammed has repeatedly locked up members of the royal family while consolidating his position as de facto ruler of the kingdom.
It has also been followed by significant criticism. They include activists who were jailed after campaigning for women to have the right to drive, and dissident Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, who was assassinated by Saudi agents in Istanbul in 2018 after publishing critical columns of the crown prince in The Washington. Post.
But the arrests of less prominent figures like Princess Basmah puzzled some Saudi experts.
"Why are they being arrested?" asked Madawi al-Rasheed, a visiting professor at the London School of Economics studying Saudi Arabia. "Someone like Basmah, what kind of challenge does it pose for Mohammed bin Salman? I have no idea."
Officials at the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington declined to comment.
At least 11 princes were locked up at the Riad Ritz-Carlton in 2017 and accused of corruption. At least one, Turki bin Abdullah, remains in detention. The former crown prince, Mohammed bin Nayef, a cousin whom Prince Mohammed brushed aside to become crown prince, was placed under house arrest before being arrested last month, along with one of Mohammed bin Salman's uncles.
Many of these princes had held powerful positions as heads of security forces or as provincial governors, leading analysts to conclude that the crown prince had detained them to neutralize possible threats to their position.
But Princess Basmah and Prince Faisal, the two newest cases, had never had significant power or influence. And two associates of Princess Basmah said that she was detained with her daughter in Al Ha & # 39; ir prison, a well-known lockdown for criminals and jihadists near the capital Riyadh, a movement that seemed unprecedented, Dr al-Rasheed. The Saudi scholar.
"Historically, they simply put them in their villas and did not let them out," she said of previous arrests of real women. "Putting her in Al Ha’ir prison is really extreme."
Princess Basmah, 57, is the youngest daughter of King Saud, the second king of Saudi Arabia. He fathered 53 sons and 57 daughters with numerous wives and concubines, and other members of his family forced him to abdicate the throne in 1964.
For many years, Princess Basmah lived in London, where she was involved in business and spoke about human rights and the need for change in Saudi Arabia.
In a In a 2012 interview with the BBC, he called for a constitution in Saudi Arabia "that treats all men and women on an equal footing,quot; and that protects citizens in court from "the whims of individual judges."
He criticized the kingdom's divorce laws for failing to protect women's rights and said the Saudi education system "has left our youth vulnerable to fundamentalist ideologies that have led to terrorism."
While such criticism was common among Saudi dissidents and human rights activists, Princess Basmah stood out as a rare royalty to publicly express such ideas.
But he faced no immediate consequences and returned to Saudi Arabia after Salman became king. In 2017, he praised him in an interview with Germany's Deutsche Welle, saying he hoped it would improve the kingdom's human rights record.
"There is progress in Saudi Arabia and on the issue of human rights in Saudi Arabia," he said. "He is looking more seriously than before."
But speaking to BBC Arabic the following year, she offered a critical evening to Prince Mohammed, who had started a radical plan called Vision 2030 that sought to diversify the kingdom's economy away from oil and open Saudi society.
"He has a vision, Vision 2030, and I see that in that vision, there is a direction toward a type of isolation from all those who disagree with that vision," he said.
One of Princess Basmah's associates said she was told by royal court officials that she could face trouble if she did not praise Prince Mohammed in those interviews.
Princess Basmah suffers from health problems, including heart problems and osteoporosis, and in early 2019 she planned to seek medical attention in Switzerland. But on March 1, before leaving, security officers arrested her from her home in Jeddah, on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast with her daughter, Suhoud, 27, the two associates said.
The two women have not been publicly charged with any crime.
As his detention continues, his health has deteriorated and he is now struggling to get out of bed, his two associates said. This week, out of desperation, he contacted his staff to post the appeal on his Twitter account.
Appealing to King Salman and Prince Mohammed, he described his state of health as "VERY critical,quot; and said that he had received no medical attention.
On Friday, his two associates said they did not know how the messages had been removed.
Prince Faisal, now in his forties, was the head of the Saudi Red Crescent during the reign of his father, King Abdullah, who died in 2015, but has otherwise done little to gain public attention.
He was briefly detained at the Ritz-Carlton in 2017 and turned over some of his assets to the government, one of his associates said. He had been quietly living off his remaining wealth ever since.
On March 27, security officers arrived at his home near Riyadh and accused him of having Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, two of his associates said. Prince Faisal denied that he had the disease and said he was living in isolation anyway.
However, he was arrested. His family has not heard from him since and do not know why he was taken or where he is being held, his three partners said.
