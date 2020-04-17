After a year of silence, an imprisoned Saudi princess asks for help

BEIRUT, Lebanon – For years, she was a rare princess from Saudi Arabia who expressed her opinion to the world, criticizing the kingdom's treatment of women, calling her religious teachings "extremely dangerous,quot; and expressing support for a constitutional monarchy.

And he got away with it, until he disappeared last March.

This week, the princess, Basmah bint Saud, daughter of the second king of Saudi Arabia, confirmed what had long been suspected: a statement about your Twitter feed She said she was detained in a notorious prison in Saudi Arabia without charge, and that she needed urgent medical attention.

"I was kidnapped without explanation along with one of my daughters and taken to prison," she wrote. He pleaded with the King of Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince "to set me free because I have done nothing wrong."

By Friday, that motive had been removed.

The reason for his arrest was unclear, but he seemed to fit a pattern of the Saudi Arabian government punishing prominent citizens who had publicly deviated from the government line.