Adam Silver says NBA is not in a position to make a decision on the season yet

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league is not in a position to make decisions about the rest of the 2019-20 season because there is still too much uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NBA has been suspended since March 11 due to the COVID-19 crisis, which has killed at least 154,100 people worldwide and around 37,100 in the US. USA The league made the decision after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

The league remains committed to resuming its campaign, Silver told reporters, but there is no timeline for a possible restart yet.

"According to reports we receive from various outside officials, current public health officials … we are not in a position to make any decisions," Silver said in a conference call on Friday. "And it is not clear when we will be."

Silver added: "There is a lot of data that needs to be combined to help make these decisions. That is part of the uncertainty. We are not even at the point where we can say if only A, B, and C were met, then there is a clear path. I think there is still too much uncertainty at this point to say precisely how we move forward.

"I will add that the underlying principle remains the health and well-being of NBA players and everyone involved. We started with that as paramount."

The NBA is reportedly exploring the possibility of holding the entire postseason in Las Vegas. There has been talk that the league could head straight for the playoffs if the season resumes.

"We are seeing all of those things right now," Silver said. "I would say that in terms of bubble-like concepts, many of them have been proposed to us and we have only heard them."

"We are not yet very committed to that type of environment because I cannot answer what exactly we should see to feel that this environment provides the necessary health and safety for our players and everyone involved."

"I know it is frustrating, it is for me and everyone involved that I am not in a position to answer the question … There is still enormous uncertainty about the virus as well. Now, there are a lot of things that are changing. Quickly and we can be on a very different position in a few weeks.

"But that is why I initially announced in early April that I felt confident that we would not be able to make any decisions in April. I must clarify that I did not mean to suggest that May 1 would put you in a position."