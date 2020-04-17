Activist DeRay Mckesson reveals he has tested positive for coronavirus

As the spread of the coronavirus continues, the last person to announce that it has tested positive is civil rights. activist DeRay Mckesson. However, he says doctors revealed that he is expected to make a full recovery.

He took to Twitter to reveal the news and said, "I just tested positive for COVID-19. I lost my sense of taste about a week ago, a mild symptom, the doctor said. Quarantine has now become isolation. Fortunately, the flavor is beginning to return. The doctor expects me to fully recover, he told me to call if I have chest pain. ”

He continued: “Blacks are disproportionate victims of COVID-19. Racism pushes blacks to the margins of society and there are fewer resources on the margins. This is by design. We did not do this to ourselves. But it can be undone in this life. Health is a right!

After revealing his diagnosis, he asked his followers for recommendations on things he could do while isolated, seeing how he feels he has done everything so far.

"Also, I don't think I can take any more naps. I'm a little tired of watching TV. I've loved FT with my niece, nephew, sister and friends. I'm obsessed with the HouseParty app and overwhelmed by IG Live fashion. If you have any suggestions on how to stay sane, let me know, ”said DeRay.

We are happy to hear that DeRay Mckesson is recovering and we are sending you our prayers.

