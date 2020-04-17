"Abhimanyu started cooking to impress girls when he was a teenager,quot; – Bhagyashree

In the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown, Abhimanyu Dassani, Bhagyashree's son, has been posting many cooking videos on his social media page. In a recent newspaper interview, Abhimanyu's mother, Bhagyashree revealed a secret about him. She said, "He started cooking when he was a teenager so he could impress the girls." Bhagyashree talked about how his son got his first movie on his own. Maine actress Pyaar Kiya revealed, "He stood in line and auditioned without revealing who he was. We only found out about Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota after we signed the film." Abhimanyu says the reason behind this. In the same interview, he said, "A star boy has a title and nepotism refers to law. I got my first movie at 30 and didn't get the attention that many other debutants got." Abhimanyu made his debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota of Vasan Bala. He won the Filmfare Best Debut Award (Male) this year for his performance in the film.

Abhimanyu also added: “I see the respect he still has for a movie, he did it 30 years ago. And she gave up everything to raise her son. I may have lined up to rest, but I'll never let my family go through something like that. "

Bhagyashree also revealed that Abhimanyu is the most serious person in his family. "Even when he wins an award and we want to celebrate it, he is not interested." To this, the MKDNH actor said he celebrates 'working more'. Abhimanyu's MKDNH gained recognition at many film festivals.

Abhimanyu will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's action animator Nikamma, alongside Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty and the Umesh Shukla comedy Aankh Micholi, which has a joint cast.