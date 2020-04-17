A strange new symptom of coronavirus has been discovered – BGR

Doctors in Europe have found small lesions on the feet of coronavirus patients, possibly indicating a new symptom.

Lesions may be present even in coronavirus patients without any other symptoms.

The injuries heal on their own and their cause is unknown, but this discovery could help doctors detect new cases of COVID-19.

Since the early days of the new coronavirus pandemic, doctors have been looking for a way to differentiate a case of COVID-19 from other similar respiratory diseases. Coronavirus patients cough, have a fever, and experience fatigue, but the same is true for those with seasonal flu, the common cold, and even severe allergies. Finding unique symptoms has been difficult.

Evidently, the test is the best way to determine who does or does not have a coronavirus infection, but health experts in Spain believe that they may have stumbled upon another early warning sign, and it is one that is not typical of other respiratory diseases. The researchers have found that some COVID-19 patients have small lesions on their feet that are easily visible.

The Spanish General Council of Official Colleges of Podiatrists issued a statement explaining how the strange symptom appears. "They are purple lesions (very similar to those of chickenpox, measles, or chilblains) that generally appear on the toes and usually heal without leaving a mark," the translated statement reads.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this new discovery is that the lesions can appear in patients with COVID-19 who do not have any other symptoms. Detecting the spread of the coronavirus in people who don't have the typical cough / fever / fatigue combo has been a major challenge, and since the virus can jump from person to person even without those symptoms, foot injuries could provide doctors a new way to detect positive cases.

Even better, the injuries, which are easily visible and quick to verify, disappear and heal completely without the need for additional action. It's almost like an alarm for new coronavirus infections, a red flag on the feet, so to speak. The injuries are not believed to be harmful, but if doctors can use them to detect cases of coronavirus before severe symptoms develop, that's a huge advantage.

"The Council wants to convey a message of calm to parents and possible victims, given the benign nature of the injuries, and to remember that they must control the appearance of other clinical symptoms characteristic of COVID-19, such as cough, fever, respiratory distress, etc. . ”, Explains the advice.

Experts are somewhat vague about how widespread this symptom is among coronavirus patients, but note that it has been confirmed in "numerous,quot; COVID-19 patients across Europe. Theories as to why these lesions appear in the first place are scarce, and the researchers quickly point out that they will need additional confirmation and more cases to confirm the link between this strange symptom and COVID-19.

