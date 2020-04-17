A Global Phenomenon "Sets Viral Videos on CBS – Deadline

Social distancing and protection in place have unleashed a wave of creativity among inmates. CBS highlights it in a one-hour special, #Homevideos: a global phenomenon, which will be broadcast in May and presented by Cedric the Entertainer.

The program features viral moments from home videos, presenting the full spectrum of the best videos during our country's collective experience together. The show promises that they range "from humorous to soulful and inspiring."

Cedric the Entertainer will guide viewers through video moments from our community quarantine, providing an entertaining and stimulating snapshot of our world in an unprecedented time. For each video selected as part of the program, CBS will give a monetary donation to an eligible charity of the participants' choice.

Related story Donald Trump says protesters defy state blockade orders "They seem to be very responsible people to me"

"This special is a true celebration of the human spirit," said Jodi Roth, SVP Specials, CBS. "The ingenuity and creativity shown in these videos is impressive, while highlighting our spirit and resilience as a community during this unique moment in time."

"There used to be a saying: & # 39; Go big or go home & # 39;. With #Homevideos: A Global Phenomenon, you no longer have to choose, because this program is an example of what happens when the people go home, and THEN it gets big, "said Robert Horowitz, president of Juma Entertainment. "With Cedric at the helm, and the creativity generated by current events, this special will be a welcome hour to sit back, relax, smile, entertain the whole family."

Cedric the Entertainer currently stars and executive produces CBS. The neighborhood, and currently appears in the hit TV comedy The Last O.G., starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish.

#Homevideos: a global phenomenon It is produced by Juma Entertainment and A Bird and a Bear Entertainment. Juma's executive producers are Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton; The executive producers of A Bird and a Bear are Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhône.