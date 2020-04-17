2020 NFL Simulated Draft: This Is What Happens When & # 39; Madden & # 39; makes all the choices

The NFL Draft 2020 will virtualize this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but what if it goes away completely virtual?

We were curious how the draft would turn out if we let virtual general managers in "Madden NFL 20,quot; make selections. At least we know that Bill O & # 39; Brien's virtual version makes better decisions than real life, so maybe that's true across the league. Also, it will be interesting to see if these mock picks match what other NFL mock drafts say.

Will the Bengals still take Joe Burrow No. 1 overall as expected? With Andy Dalton still on the team, the virtual GM can see the quarterback as an already occupied position and not opt ​​for the young quarterback. Then there are also some issues with players like Yannick Ngakoue. Ngakoue is likely to be traded soon, but since he's still on the team, the virtual Jaguars will consider that position to be filled during the draft.

Making sure this Madden draft was as accurate as possible took some work, which we'll explain below. So if you're not curious about the ins and outs of how this was set up, you can scroll past that and get to the selections if you want.

How the Madden NFL Simulated Draft Works

NFL draft prospects

Thanks to the Madden Community Archives, I was able to download a full draft of the 2020 class. Many thanks to Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) to provide the draft file. Whitman is a draft analyst for PFF and rated these players based on their findings. It's the NFL 2020 Draft class file I trust the most.

Players like Burrow, Chase Young, and Isaiah Simmons are imported as precisely as possible, down to their height and weight.

Accurate lists

In addition to the class drafts, Madden Community Files also has updated lists to reflect free agency moves. So Tom Brady is in the Bucs, Stefon Diggs is in the Bills, Brandin Cooks is in the Texans, and free agency includes unsigned players like Jadeveon Clowney and Jameis Winston.

There were some problems after the season because some of these guys became free agents. So I gave up all over 70 players overall on their real team so that the important players stayed on so as not to spoil each team's draft needs.

The only problem I found here is retirement. When a player retires in Madden, there is no way for them to retreat. There were some great names who dropped him, so if you're curious, here's who retired: Ted Ginn Jr., Ty Nsekhe, Craig Robertson, Adrian Peterson, Donald Penn, Thomas Davis Sr., Andrew Whitworth, Jason Witten, Don Muhlbach Steve Mclendon, Matt Schaub, Sean Lee, Larry Fitzgerald, Phil Dawson, Adam Vinatieri, Matt Bryant.

Draft order

This was the most complicated part of the whole thing. I created an offline franchise, which allows you to manage all 32 teams. I forced the victories to replicate the entire 2019 season so that the draft order was as accurate as possible. It was obviously not 100% accurate as there are tiebreaks, some teams have multiple first-round picks and some have none. So I traded draft picks with teams until it was the correct order.

Due to how many different factors were involved in this, we will only publish the results of the first round. The full seven-round draft would be inaccurate anyway since Madden has no compensatory picks. Also, it would be too difficult to try to make the order accurate for all seven rounds. And due to the way Madden works, there will be no swaps in this simulated draft.

2020 NFL Simulated Draft – By Madden

1. Cincinnati Bengals

The virtual Bengals did what the real-life Bengals are expected to do and recruited Joe Burrow. Andy Dalton is only 72 overall in Madden and Burrow is 75 overall in the draft class file I used. So it makes sense why the Madden Bengals went with Burrow. It will start immediately for Cincinnati when the Bengals come up with a plan for Dalton.

2. Washington Redskins

Isaiah Simmons, ROLB, Clemson

We are just two teams in the simulated draft and things have gone a bit wrong. Isaiah Simmons is expected to be one of the top five options, but the consensus pick here has been Chase Young for the Redskins. Instead, Washington opted for the versatile Simmons. The real-life Redskins have "fallen in love,quot; with Simmons, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, so maybe Madden knows something we don't.

3. Detroit Lions

Chase Young, RE, Ohio State

If the Redskins really pass Young, it makes sense for the Lions to select him at number 3. He is one of the most talented players in this draft class, and could help any team in the league. In fact, he's so talented that most teams haven't talked to him because they think he won't make it past number 3, according to NFL Media.

4. New York Giants

Andrew Thomas, LT, Georgia

The Giants took quarterback Daniel Jones in the first round last year, so it makes sense that they want to protect him with an offensive lineman. Sources told the New York Daily News that Thomas is the Giants' "preference,quot; among offensive linemen, so this choice is quite realistic.

5. Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Although the Mel Kiper drill has Justin Herbert going to Miami instead of Tagovailoa, almost all drills have Miami going QB. And many, including ours, have the Dolphins with the Alabama product. So far, Madden's CEOs have been fairly close to real life.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Although it is not a consensus selection for the Chargers at n. # 6, Jerry Jeudy's idea will go to L.A. has been discussed. The Chargers would have a strong receiving body considering Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are coming off 1,000-yard seasons. Add Jeudy and a healthy Hunter Henry to the mix, and this offense can help revive the Chargers.

7. Carolina Panthers

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

If Jeff Okudah falls that far, it would be difficult for Carolina to let it go. Arguably he is the best cornerback in the draft, and with the number of teams that have a lot of passes in the NFL today, he needs players who can stop him on defense. Okudah would pair very well with Donte Jackson.

8. Arizona Cardinals

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The Cardinals allowed opponents 120.1 rushing yards per game last season, so anything to help stop that would improve this team. Arizona added Jordan Phillips in free agency this year, but Brown would likely step in as an immediate starter for this Arizona defense.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars no longer have Jalen Ramsey or A.J. Bouye, so adding a cornerback makes sense for Jacksonville. And Fulton is a great addition, as PFF explained: "Fulton's player competition in the PFF Draft Guide was none other than Bouye himself, making him a natural candidate for first-round replacement."

10. Cleveland Browns

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

This is a somewhat odd pick for Cleveland considering the Browns already have Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry on catcher. OBJ and Landry had 1,000-yard seasons last year, but the Browns had no real third receiving threat. Cleveland's third leading receiver in terms of yards was Kareem Hunt with 285. Cleveland has other needs, but Lamb certainly can't hurt.

11. New York Jets

The New York draft Grant Delpit was for me the first really confusing selection of the draft. The Jets already have Jamal Adams on SS, so unless the virtual Jets plan to change him soon, adding Delpit doesn't make sense. Delpit played some free security in college, so the online team may have it as their plan. I can not understand this.

12. Las Vegas Raiders

Jedrick Wills Jr., RT, Alabama

The Raiders surprisingly went through a wide receiver and left with an offensive lineman. Las Vegas has some cute linemen at Kolton Miller and Trent Brown, but not much beyond them. Adding Jedrick Wills Jr. is a somewhat surprising move, but it's certainly not a bad one.

13. San Francisco 49ers

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The 49ers traded DeForest Buckner to the Colts to obtain this pick, and immediately recruited his replacement at Javon Kinlaw. This move makes perfect sense, as Peter King explained in a recent column: "I heard that the Niners are desperate for a defensive tackle that eats up space and can threaten the pocket, and that's what the 315-pound, athletic Kinlaw does."

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bruce Arians and Bucs general manager Jason Licht said they "spent quite a bit of time evaluating this year's offensive line class," according to Buccaneers.com. Wirfs is one of the best offensive linemen in this class, and it is a must that Tampa Bay help keep Tom Brady healthy in his pocket.

15. Denver Broncos

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

The Broncos lost Chris Harris, but added A.J. Bouye this off season. Still, Denver could use a second cornerback, and Henderson makes sense. The Broncos can go back to the old days of having strong curves like they did with Harris and Aqib Talib just a few years ago.

16. Atlanta Falcons

Kenneth Murray, MLB, Oklahoma

The Falcons already have a great MLB at Deion Jones, but adding more speed to the linebacker position can never hurt. The Athletic's Jason Butt had Atlanta walk away with Murray in his drill, explaining: "Murray would apparently jump into Sam and Will's conversation on the job if the Falcons selected him."

17. Dallas Cowboys

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The Cowboys were able to keep Amari Cooper, and they still have Michael Gallup (who finished with 1,107 receiving yards) on the list, so the catcher isn't necessarily a position of need here. But Ruggs is certainly an attractive addition to Dallas at 17. Dallas seems to have more defense needs, but even the virtual Cowboys can't resist putting on a show.

18. Miami Dolphins

Miami finished last in defensive catches last season (23), which is why A.J. Epenesa makes sense here. He was third in the Big Ten in sacks last season behind Chase Young and Zack Baun. He's certainly someone the Dolphins could target in real life with their three first-round picks.

19. Las Vegas Raiders

Another realistic selection. Patrick Queen is easily someone the real life Raiders could recruit. PFF had Queen address the Raiders in their combined draft saying, "The Raiders cannot kick Tahir Whitehead and Nicholas Morrow again as linebacker and expect to see a big defensive trade in 2020. With a 4.5 40, 35-inch vertical jump and 10 feet 5 feet wide, Queen proved to be one of the most explosive linebackers in the class. "

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

Yetur Gross-Matos, RE, Penn State

Interestingly, the virtual Jaguars took a defensive advantage. It would make sense for the Madden version of the Jaguars to skip this position with Yannick Ngakoue on the list, but if it really goes as expected, adding Yetur Gross-Matos would be a solid addition to Jacksonville's defense.

21. Philadelphia Eagles

Mekhi Becton, RT, Louisville

Mekhi Becton is a 364-pound offensive tackle who ran a 40-yard dash in 5.10 seconds in the NFL Combined. His performance led many to believe he would be one of the top 10 in the draft (PFF has him in the top five), so seeing him drop so late is somewhat surprising. PFF rated Philadelphia as the best offensive line in 2019, so the Eagles can get great value here, but it's not a position of need.

22. Minnesota Vikings

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

This choice is really quite fun considering the circumstances. The Vikings do You need a corner, so writing one makes sense here. But Trevon Diggs is Stefon's younger brother, whom Minnesota has just traded because he wasn't happy there. Don't expect real-life Vikings to take Diggs.

23. New England Patriots

Jordan Love, QB, State of Utah

The Patriots get their replacement from Tom Brady in Jordan Love. The Utah state product is the last quarterback to go in the first round of this Madden draft, so Justin Herbert surprisingly falls flat. As for the Patriots, Love to New England has been making waves lately. NFL Draft analyst Charles Davis told WEEI that Love "makes sense,quot; for New England because he doesn't need to start right away.

24. New Orleans Saints

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

The Saints already have Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, but the high-powered offense apparently needed another weapon to help Drew Brees. Todd McShay had Tee Higgins going to New Orleans in a preliminary draft, but that was before the Saints acquired Sanders. This is now the third time that a team has selected a receiver despite having two strong options.

25. Minnesota Vikings

Curtis Weaver, RE, Boise State

Draft Wire rates Weaver as "one of the most productive and comprehensive edge defenders in the NFL 2020 draft class." With A.J. She is off the board, going with Weaver makes perfect sense for Minnesota at 25.

26. Miami Dolphins

This is around the time in most simulated drafts where Ross Blacklock falls. The Dolphins selected A.J. Epenesa earlier in the draft, and now continues to build her defensive line during the first round.

27. Seattle Seahawks

Shane Lemieux, LG, Oregon

Russell Wilson was tied for the league lead in sacks taken (48) last season, so adding an offensive lineman makes sense here. Shane Lemieux is one of the best left on the board at this point in the draft, so a selection at 27 makes sense for Seattle.

28. Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Willekes, LE, State of Michigan

Walter Football is projected to see Kenny Willekes go in rounds 3-5, but other analysts are very interested in the Michigan state product. Still, a first-round pick for Willekes is somewhat surprising. However, the Ravens are in the right area with defensive help.

29. Tennessee Titans

Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A,amp;M

Justin Madubuike has begun to emerge in the first round of simulated drafts, including ESPN's Todd McShay. The Titans have other team needs besides defensive line help, but Madubuike should be a good addition in Tennessee.

30. Green Bay Packers

Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

The Packers could use some offensive helpline, so why not go with someone local? Tyler Biadasz went to Amherst High School in Wisconsin, and went to college in Wisconsin, so he will have a natural fit. Also, he is a great player. From Todd McShay: "Biadasz has started all games at the center in the past two seasons. He is a positional career blocker who does a good job of covering up his duties, although he is not a powerful blocker who regularly moves defenders out of the ball. "

31. San Francisco 49ers

Xavier McKinney, SS, Alabama

The NFL Mock Draft database (which combines simulated online drafts) has Xavier McKinney as San Francisco's favorite choice here. However, McKinney's shares have been on the rise lately, so it may not last until this point. But if he does, safety is a team necessity for the 49ers and should fit perfectly.

32. Kansas City Chiefs

The bosses had a facetime meeting with Damien Lewis in real life, but the LSU right guard is expected to go further in the third round. Maybe the FaceTime meeting went so well that it somehow impacted the virtual team in Madden 20.