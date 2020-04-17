18 celebrity Instagram you probably missed this week

This is what you may have missed!
one]
Kevin Bacon recalled precious family moments and bad mullets.
two]
Johnny Depp joined Instagram.
3]
América Ferrera reflected on her pregnancy during the quarantine.
5]
Zendaya shared a frame from her upcoming movie Dune, which also stars Timothée Chalamet and Oscar Isaac.
6]
Lili Reinhart channeled her inner Cover Girl while she was trapped inside the house.
8]
Charles Melton showed his growing facial hair.
9]
Jessica Simpson celebrated Easter with her family a little differently this year.
12]
Madelaine Petsch posted a photo from the past Riverdale cast trying on wigs.
13]
Shay Mitchell snuggled up with her daughter Atlas.
14]
Pink and Carey Hart dressed for a black tie event in their living room.
17]
Bad Bunny tried a new hairstyle.
18]
And Cardi B chatted with Bernie Sanders.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!