15 times Ranveer Singh ditched quirky and sporty simple airport looks

He is peculiar, he is indifferent, he is crazy and we love him. Ranveer Singh impressed fashion hawks to become one of the world's most famous glamor stars. His ready-made sartorial choices combined with his exuberance made him the theme of the city of style early in his career. A chameleon when it comes to Ranveer's style, appearance, and dress change with his mood and the role he's playing. But they are unique, unconventional and modern.

While the actor is known for his flamboyant attire, whether in sporty skirts or flamboyant tones, Ranveer has also sported several simple looks that went unnoticed. Amidst their grand ensembles, these simple and elegant ensembles were lost. We took a trip down the lane in style to choose 15 times Ranveer sported a simple look but impressed with his mojo.

Without forgetting, many of these looks are with ladylove, Deepika Padukone at the airport. Well, we love how DeePee balances your whim once in a while.