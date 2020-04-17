11 Filipino soldiers are killed trying to track down an ISIS leader

MANILA – Troops on the trail of the Islamic State leader in the Philippines clashed with his insurgents on Friday, triggering an hour-long shooting that left 11 soldiers dead, the military said.
Philippine soldiers were on combat patrol in Patikul, a dense jungle island in the extreme south of Sulu province, when they encountered 40 heavily armed militants and unleashed a fierce shooting, Marine Brig said. General Edgard Arévalo, the spokesman for the armed forces.
The militants belonged to Abu Sayyaf, an extremist group that has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and is known for kidnapping and beheading foreign hostages.
The Islamic State faction inside Abu Sayyaf is led by Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan, who took office after the assassination of the regional head of the largest group. The army did not say whether Sawadjaan was with his group of fighters in the battle on Friday.
"All the Philippine armed forces are in mourning today," General Arevalo said Friday. "Our flags in all military camps across the country will be raised at half-staff as 11 army heroes offer their lives,quot; to protect the people of Sulu.
Former regional chief Filipino Isnilon Hapilon was killed three years ago after leading fighters from Southeast Asia and the Middle East in taking control of the city of Marawi. The bold attack put the southern Philippines on the map for militants seeking a new caliphate after the Islamic State lost its foothold in the Middle East.
The Islamic State, also known as ISIS, had designated Mr. Hapilon as its emir in Southeast Asia, and the United States had offered a $ 5 million reward for his capture.
Speaking about Friday's attack, General Arevalo said 14 paratroopers had been wounded in the chase, which had involved "two major encounters,quot; in recent days that he said caused heavy casualties among the militants. General Arevalo did not say whether the militants were killed in the battle on Friday.
He said the search for Mr. Sawadjaan would continue even as the Philippines deals with the Covid-19 pandemic, which has so far infected nearly 6,000 people and left 387 dead in the country.
Friday's meeting is the largest reported in recent months. Troops have been following Mr. Sawadjaan since January last year, when he devised bombardment of a Catholic cathedral on the southern island of Jolo using two Indonesian suicide bombers, leaving 23 dead.