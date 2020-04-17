11 Filipino soldiers are killed trying to track down an ISIS leader

"All the Philippine armed forces are in mourning today," General Arevalo said Friday. "Our flags in all military camps across the country will be raised at half-staff as 11 army heroes offer their lives,quot; to protect the people of Sulu.

Former regional chief Filipino Isnilon Hapilon was killed three years ago after leading fighters from Southeast Asia and the Middle East in taking control of the city of Marawi. The bold attack put the southern Philippines on the map for militants seeking a new caliphate after the Islamic State lost its foothold in the Middle East.

The Islamic State, also known as ISIS, had designated Mr. Hapilon as its emir in Southeast Asia, and the United States had offered a $ 5 million reward for his capture.

Speaking about Friday's attack, General Arevalo said 14 paratroopers had been wounded in the chase, which had involved "two major encounters,quot; in recent days that he said caused heavy casualties among the militants. General Arevalo did not say whether the militants were killed in the battle on Friday.