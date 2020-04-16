Zoa Morani begins to talk about her battle with the deadly coronavirus



Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter Zoa Morani is finally released from the hospital after testing negative for coronavirus. For the unskilled, Zoa had returned from Rajasthan in mid-March and had been under quarantine and medication since April 7 at a city hospital. Now that the actress is discharged, she says she is happy to be back home.

Speaking of the same, Zoa said in an official statement: "I am extremely grateful to the doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who took care of my health and spirit every day. They will be in my prayers forever. There are no words to describe how It feels like home. I am so grateful, God is great. "



The beauty even thanked the government for doing a commendable job and added: "Thank you to the media for being so responsive and warm and also for all the wishes and prayers that we received through social media. I really felt like we were together in this,quot;. Stay safe and follow all the rules as many people are risking their lives to protect us! "



Zoa's sister was also quarantined at another city hospital after her return from Srilanka in the first week of March. Both sisters are currently at home and have taken the necessary precautions. Meanwhile, his father, Karim Morani, who tested positive for Covid-19, remains under medical care.



