Zayn Malik – The other One Direction members are trying to get him on board for a special 10 year anniversary reunion!

As fans have already heard, One Direction members are working on something special to celebrate their 10th anniversary! After Liam Payne scoffed at their next meeting, an internal report also claims to know what's going on.

However, there is only one more thing they need before that: make Zayn Malik join them too!

Zayn was the only member of the boy band who decided to leave and start a solo career before the rest of the boys went on hiatus in 2016.

That said, he and the other four members have not been on the best terms since his departure and shooting from both sides over the years.

But now that they are about to celebrate a full decade since they became One Direction, Harry, Niall, Liam and Louis are ready to get through all of that for the sake of their fans.

Not only that, but insider information tells HollywoodLife that the four of them are eager for their reunion, but if Zayn doesn't get on board, they won't.

The source mentioned that "the fans that made them who they are today," so they would like to talk about their humble beginnings.

As for what they might have in store, you shouldn't expect anything like a full album.

They are very happy with their "break,quot; and are successful as solo artists, but an overnight meeting wouldn't hurt.

‘They know their fans will want them to do more, but this will be strictly an exception. The boys are trying to celebrate their 10th anniversary with a potential performance, and maybe new music. There have been talks to act on America’s Got Talent, or James Corden. Or they could make their own special that would have a documentary-like feel. "

"If they can't solve a performance (due to the pandemic), then new music will be the main focus," the source said.



