Zaheer Iqbal shares his lifestyle in the days of COVID 19

Zaheer Iqbal, known for being an exercise fanatic, is making the best of his time at home. Insist that mental health is as important as physical health at times like these. Therefore, a little recreation is necessary. That explains why he's stuck in movies and shows. The heartthrob does not believe in fad diets. Insist that a simple balanced diet is the key. He also advises not to worry about the future and go with the flow. Read their ideas …

How have you kept yourself busy during the quarantine period?

I've been watching a lot of movies … at least two or three in one day. I also watch television shows. I put in an hour of exercise every day: cardio, walking, jogging, and jumping … just to stay healthy.

How do you keep negative thoughts away after all the depressing news surrounding the pandemic?

Inherently, I am a positive person given any situation. So it is not difficult for me to keep negative thoughts away. At this time, you must understand that jo sabka hoga, woh apna hoga. So don't stress too much about what's to come. Just go with the flow and take each day as it comes.

What exercise / diet regimen can you follow at home?

Keep it simple. Follow a healthy and balanced diet. Avoid fad diets like keto because you're still frustrated sitting at home. So if you are carbohydrate-free and have a balanced meal, you will be in a bad mood. It has a spiral effect.

Include 30 percent protein, 30 percent carbohydrates, and 20 percent fiber in your diet. Enjoy rice and rotis. It's okay to eat chocolate once in a while. There is no harm in enjoying that. In terms of fitness, I walk up and down my living room or around my building. I jump without a rope. Just keep your heart rate high.

Anything specific that one should eat to stay healthy?

There is nothing specific but a combination of a simple and balanced diet. Eat what you want but in proportion. Do not overeat. I have a chocolate after every meal.

What have you missed the most during this quarantine period?

My niece. She was here before closing. I haven't seen her since. She's the only one I'm missing right now. She used to visit us almost every day. I miss having her around.