Your kids can enjoy these free coding apps – Latest news

Would you like your little one to start learning coding during this crash? Well there are some free apps and websites that you can try.

Some educators say Code.org, an open source website, is the right place to start. "They have a combination of online, live and offline activities that you can do at home," says Shoaib Dhar, a Pune-based mechanical engineer who teaches coding and robotics to government schoolchildren. There is only one challenge. “When a 6th grade student in the United States or the UK refers to the 6th grade content on these websites, it would make sense to them. In the Indian context, children may find it different or difficult. But they can always start with simpler things, "he says.

Bharath Divyang, founder of the ZugZwang Academy, a Bengaluru-based robotics and coding academy, says Code.org can be a bit overwhelming for kids, especially if they're going there for the first time. “It is very rich in content, so someone needs to be there to facilitate learning. Otherwise, trial and error is a difficult thing for children on their own. However, parents can always play the role of facilitator, "he says.



While Lightbot, designed as a game, helps children develop problem-solving skills by simply using blocks, Google's Grasshopper takes learning to the next level. Simple JavaScprit lessons interspersed with practice sessions will only make your child ask for more. If you decide to learn it together with your child, you will probably finish second.

Five or six years is usually the ideal age to start coding. But a correct start is important: the type of tool and who presents it can make the child love or hate it. “In the United States and the United Kingdom, children as young as five years old begin to learn graphic programming or logic construction. But in India, even in urban areas, very few households do it from the start. The good age to start in India is around age 10, when the child's brain has that plasticity, in terms of learning something new, "says Dhar." At 15 and 16, children develop many reinforced notions. For example, students in the upper grades show a lot of inhibition towards learning technology, ”he adds.

If you surprise yourself by asking the question, why should everyone make an effort to understand coding or computing? Listen to what Brenda Darden Wilkerson, CEO of AnitaB.org, a platform for women in technology, told TOI last November: “Not everyone is going to be a mathematician, but we all learn math. Not everyone is going to be a biologist … "

Computational thinking is a set of problem-solving methods that involves expressing problems and their solutions in a way that a computer could also execute. "The value of understanding computational thinking and the tenacity and strength that comes from having to iterate to solve a problem have far-reaching results," Wilkerson said.