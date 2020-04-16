Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

With an important holiday ahead, Japan extends the state of emergency

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency at the national level, as coronavirus cases in the country continued to rise sharply for a month that exceeded 8,000.

The measure expands the emergency it declared for seven prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka. It gives governors the authority to ask businesses to close and residents to stay inside, but it has no enforcement power.

Mr. Abe performed before Golden Week, a popular travel period. Experts warn that when it begins April 29, people could transmit the virus to previously unaffected areas, overwhelming their health systems.

We also have the latest updates on the pandemic, as well as maps of its spread.

After President Trump suspended US funds. USA To the World Health Organization and accused him of mismanaging the crisis, our reporters analyzed the agency's response during the first days of the outbreak and found that the alarm sounded early and often.

Another 5.2 million US workers have applied for unemployment benefits. In the past four weeks, the number of jobless claims has reached 22 million, roughly the net number of jobs created since the end of the Great Recession nine and a half years ago.

Britain extended its blockade for three weeks amid signs that the country is approaching the peak of its coronavirus outbreak. More than 13,700 have died in the country. The Times learned that Britain spent $ 20 million on unsecured test kits from two failed Chinese companies.

New York State, the epicenter of the global outbreak, will remain closed until May 15. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the extension even when he noted that the rate of hospitalizations and deaths had decreased. The state has more than 213,700 cases and more than 11,500 deaths, with New York City being the most affected.

Nursing homes are among the places most affected by the pandemic. Thirty-one people were found dead in a Montreal facility for a month and 17 in a home in New Jersey.

