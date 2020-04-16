Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

With an important holiday ahead, Japan extends the state of emergency
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency at the national level, as coronavirus cases in the country continued to rise sharply for a month that exceeded 8,000.
The measure expands the emergency it declared for seven prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka. It gives governors the authority to ask businesses to close and residents to stay inside, but it has no enforcement power.
Mr. Abe performed before Golden Week, a popular travel period. Experts warn that when it begins April 29, people could transmit the virus to previously unaffected areas, overwhelming their health systems.
We also have the latest updates on the pandemic, as well as maps of its spread.
-
After President Trump suspended US funds. USA To the World Health Organization and accused him of mismanaging the crisis, our reporters analyzed the agency's response during the first days of the outbreak and found that the alarm sounded early and often.
-
Another 5.2 million US workers have applied for unemployment benefits. In the past four weeks, the number of jobless claims has reached 22 million, roughly the net number of jobs created since the end of the Great Recession nine and a half years ago.
-
Britain extended its blockade for three weeks amid signs that the country is approaching the peak of its coronavirus outbreak. More than 13,700 have died in the country. The Times learned that Britain spent $ 20 million on unsecured test kits from two failed Chinese companies.
-
New York State, the epicenter of the global outbreak, will remain closed until May 15. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the extension even when he noted that the rate of hospitalizations and deaths had decreased. The state has more than 213,700 cases and more than 11,500 deaths, with New York City being the most affected.
-
Nursing homes are among the places most affected by the pandemic. Thirty-one people were found dead in a Montreal facility for a month and 17 in a home in New Jersey.
Lifted by the virus response, South Korea's ruling party wins the elections
President Moon Jae-in's ruling party, credited with an effective response to the coronavirus outbreak, won a landslide victory in South Korea's parliamentary elections.
Mr. Moon's left-wing Democratic Party won 163 seats in the 300-member National Assembly, and an allied party won 17 seats. It was the first time in 16 years that left-wing parties secured a parliamentary majority.
Initially, the president was accused of underestimating the virus threat, and his party faced poor prospects less than two months ago. But that changed once his government began large-scale testing in February to screen infected people for isolation and treatment.
The outbreak: South Korea has gone from its initial status as the second largest outbreak in the world, with up to 813 new cases per day, to reporting fewer than 40 new cases per day.
How big is a downturn for China's economy?
China's streak of growth has lasted for decades, but the coronavirus has hit it hard. Most analysts say they expect the G.D.P. of the first quarter of the country. data, to be announced today, to show the first contraction of the Chinese economy in more than four decades.
The question is, how big will it be?
Caixin, the Chinese news organization, surveyed 18 Chinese and foreign institutions and found that the average forecast was for a 6.6 percent drop for the first quarter. The highest forecast was a decrease of up to 11.5 percent.
Early indicator: The country's national statistical office confirmed last month that industrial production, retail sales and investment suffered double-digit declines in the first two months of this year compared to the same period in 2019.
More complete image: Along with the G.D.P. data, China will also issue numbers for March factory production, retail sales and investment in fixed assets.
If you have seven minutes, it's worth it
A "nightmare,quot; on the periphery of Manila
San Roque, in the far north of Manila, has long been home to some of the poorest people on the fringes of Philippine society. Now, as a regional coronavirus blockade enters its second month, its residents are further declining into poverty and violence. Police officers dressed in riot gear and uniforms this month clashed with protesters demanding help, sending 21 people to jail.
Our reporter and photographer gathered voices and images in the poor neighborhood, where hunger inspires even more fear than the virus. "It is a nightmare for people like us," said Susana Baldoza, a grandmother of four in San Roque who subsists on odd jobs.
This is what is happening the most.
Israeli policy: The Israeli president gave Parliament three weeks to form a government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival, Benny Gantz, failed to reach an agreement to share power. If Parliament fails, it will disperse on May 7 and call the fourth election in just over a year.
Climate change: A severe drought that has gripped the southwestern United States since 2000 is as severe as lasting droughts in the region for the past 1,200 years, or worse, according to a new study published in Science. Climate change, according to the study, helped create the situation and increases the odds that it will continue.
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
Coronavirus in a war zone
This week, our video team took him to Tripoli, Libya, where residents already facing the horrors of a war zone are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The shelling has forced more and more people into the city center, and the new attacks on residential areas mean they have to choose between fleeing more, at the risk of exposing themselves to the virus or standing still, at the risk of being hit by the bombings.
Melina Delkic from the Briefings team returned with one of the people interviewed in the video: Montaha Nattah, a 21-year-old student who has lived in Libya for most of her life. Here's your WhatsApp text exchange, lightly edited by space.
How is your typical day?
Most of my day is spent in write assignments, prepare projects, attend classes and study for exams. Studying during quarantine is quite difficult: You barely have the energy to do homework, but studying while living in a war zone and being quarantined is a scandalous combination that I never want anyone to experience.
When I attend an online class and there is shelling outside, I still apologize to everyone for the loud noises like it's my fault
Libyans are used to leaving their homes when there is intense bombardment nearby. Unfortunately, during the Covid-19 era, that's not the case.
How long have you been living in Tripoli?
All my life until 2018, when I was able to study at the American University of Beirut in Lebanon. I visited Libya every summer and winter, but During these extraordinary times and despite the ongoing conflict, I decided to go home because I believe that home is a feeling, not just a place.
If this pandemic is going to be the end of the world, I prefer to die in my hometown with my family.
What are you seeing and hearing around you right now?
Living in Tripoli today means listening to drones fly over your head most of the time. It means hearing projectiles falling around you. It means seeing and smelling smoke and polluted air when you open the window due to the places that are bombarded.
And finally, it means putting on headphones whenever intensive bombardment, so you can forget reality a bit.
