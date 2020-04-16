World Rugby Creates $ 100 Million Coronavirus Relief Fund to Help Unions | Rugby Union News





Sir Bill Beaumont presented World Rugby's COVID-19 aid strategy

World Rugby has established a $ 100 million (£ 79 million) relief fund to support unions with liquidity problems through the coronavirus pandemic.

Rugby's world governing body announced the move as part of a COVID-19 aid strategy aimed at supporting global play and mitigating the pandemic's overall impact on sport.

The relief fund will be available to unions that require immediate emergency funds and meet certain criteria, World Rugby said.

President Bill Beaumont said: "Global sport is facing a crisis never seen before and at this challenging time we are taking unprecedented steps as a united sport to support global rugby, its unions, competitions and players through the enormous challenge presented by COVID- 19 pandemic.

0:40 Former World Cup winner Will Greenwood believes the Club World Cup proposal is positive for the world rugby calendar Former World Cup winner Will Greenwood believes the Club World Cup proposal is positive for the world rugby calendar

"The measures announced today will provide short-term support and relief in the form of a $ 100 million relief fund, while we are committed to exploring calendar options that reflect and address a dynamic, complex and uncertain environment."

World Rugby also maintains a regular dialogue with stakeholders throughout the game on a modified international calendar for the rest of the year.

6:01 Central Wales Jamie Roberts explains why he chose to volunteer for the NHS in the fight against coronavirus Central Wales Jamie Roberts explains why he chose to volunteer for the NHS in the fight against coronavirus

Beaumont added: "I have chaired many productive meetings in the past few weeks with my union, regional, competitor and player colleagues and we are rapidly moving towards a workable schedule solution and, while compromises are made, the outcome will be in the best interests of Whole set.

"This is a process with solidarity, unity and leadership at heart, one that sets out a potential plan for successful collaboration in the future and I would like to thank everyone for their openness, cooperation and global vision."