WNBA: New York Liberty Exchanges Tina Charles with Washington Mystics in Three-Team Agreement | NBA News

New York Liberty traded All-Star Tina Charles to the Washington Mystics on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal.

New York received the 12th pick in the Washington WNBA Draft, as well as the 9th and 15th picks from Dallas. The Liberty also hosted Tayler Hill of the Wings and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough of the Mystics. Dallas obtained Washington's first-round pick in 2021 and New York's second-round pick in 2021.

"Tina Charles is a name that will always be synonymous with New York basketball," said Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb.

"In the past six seasons, Tina has established herself not only in Liberty's log books, but in the hearts of New Yorkers everywhere because of her tireless and selfless work in the community. On behalf of the Liberty organization in New York , I thank Tina and I wish her the best in Washington. "

Liberty also received the second and third round picks from the Mystics next season.

In a WNBA pre-draft conference call on Monday, Liberty new coach Walt Hopkins said, "Right now, Tina is with Liberty. We will keep our options open and find a way to maximize this group."

Liberty now has four of the top 15 picks in Friday night's draft, live at Sky Sports Arena and Main Event since midnight, including the No. 1 pick, which they are expected to wear on Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu. .

"We are extremely excited to bring Tina Charles to the Washington Mystics. She gives us a new dynamic weapon at both ends of the floor," said Thibault. "Having trained Tina before in Connecticut, I know what a huge impact she can have on the game every night."

Washington comes from the franchise's first WNBA championship. Most of the key pieces are back for Thibault, including reigning league MVP Elena Delle Donne and final MVP Emma Meesseman.

The Wings, who had five of the first 15 picks in the draft before the trade, had a possible crisis on the list. A team can have a maximum of 15 players on its roster and Dallas would have topped that number on draft night.

