Without live sports, Nielsen studies where fans are changing their gaze – Deadline

Because the sports world is darkening over a month ago due to COVID-19, eliminating March Madness from college basketball, the NBA and NHL playoffs and the start of the baseball season, what is a fan to see now? (I hope the answer is not more H.O.R.S.E. tournaments)

Nielsen addressed that consistent question in a new report on Thursday that closely examined the March metrics and found that live news, movies, and social media are helping to fill the gap. The measurement firm found that live television viewing on Sunday among sports viewers increased 24% from the beginning to the end of March. Video-on-demand viewing nearly doubled.

In a sign of how ingrained the habit remains, sports programming still accounted for a tenth of the viewing time on Sunday in late March, despite the fact that there were no live games. That appetite bodes well for ESPN's Michael Jordan series of documents, which premieres this Sunday night.

On March 8, the Sunday before the NBA, NHL, and NCAA suspended play, 9% of total viewing time for American adults was spent on sporting events. However, in terms of advertising dollars, the avidity of those viewers is enormously valuable. Nielsen estimates that in 2019, advertising on sports programming totaled $ 20 billion, nearly a third of the total advertising pie.

In the official category of "heavy sports viewers" (the most avid consumers of live sporting events from February 10 to March 8), sports accounted for 26% of the total view.

"Although live sports are on hold, fans are hungry for content," argues the Nielsen report. "That's why it's crucial for brands and media marketers to know where, how and what these consumers see as a way to reach and maintain relationships with them." One example he cited was NASCAR's transition from real racing to virtual simulators, which managed geese.

As expected, mobile devices experienced a sharp drop (40%) in the use of sports-related applications, given that there are no bets to make or scores to verify. However, given the need to monitor friends and family, as well as the fast-moving news cycle, the overall use of mobile devices by sports fans increased 15 minutes per day, which was slightly below the 20 minute overall average increase for all adults. .

Predictions of when recognizable sports could resume have been all over the map. Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week that he sees no reason why Major League Baseball and college and professional soccer can't play (minus fans) in late summer. Other medical experts and government officials have been much more cautious, saying that even gathering a small number of players, coaches, and support personnel runs the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Here are a couple of Nielsen charts illustrating sports-related trends in recent weeks: