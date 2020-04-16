Will Forte and his girlfriend Olivia Modling are getting married

The 49 year old SNL Alum, Will Forte and Olivia Modling are getting married, a new report from People magazine revealed. An informant confirmed to the store that Will and Olivia got engaged during the holidays last year, however, the news was not revealed until this week.

When Will's father "Reb,quot; appeared on Who wants to be a millionaire Earlier this month, he announced that his son and girlfriend were engaged, but fans did not know at the time. For the most part, Olivia and Will have managed to keep their romance off the public radar.

According to People Magazine, Reb said his son was "currently engaged,quot;, and both he and his fiancé agreed that if they had a child, it would be called "Orville Willis Forte V,quot;. It was not a final decision, but a possibility, for sure.

In December of last year, Will scoffed at his romance with Modling when Mary Steenburgen took a photo of them. On her Instagram, Mary suggested that she was delighted with Will's engagement, to which the comic said she finally found her "Ted Danson," referring to Mary's husband.

Before committing to Modling, Will was dating actress January Jones, who starred in the hit AMC series, Crazy men, alongside Jon Hamm and Christina Hendricks.

Will fans know him primarily for his successful career in Saturday night live, who even generated a movie with one of his characters.

Will, born June 17, 1970, appeared in SNL for much of his career and was also the creator and protagonist of the sitcom, The last man on earth. The popular series received critical acclaim and even garnered Emmy Awards.

Before his career in Saturday night liveWill also wrote for the legendary comedy series, That '70s show. Later one of the aforementioned characters from Saturday Night Live, MacGruber, generated his own film, although it was not well received, which is not unusual for SNL films.



