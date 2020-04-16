Wigan players agree to postpone salary during coronavirus pandemic | Football news





Wigan players have accepted a salary postponement

Wigan's first-team players and senior staff have agreed to defer a percentage of their salaries for three months.

Wigan released a statement saying this is "to help the club with the economic challenges it faces during the COVID-19 outbreak."

There is still no collective agreement regarding salary deductions at the Championship, but PFA Chief Executive Gordon Taylor said last week that they were working with players from all EFL clubs to potentially defer their salaries during the crisis. coronavirus.

"Our staff and players have come together to support the organization and that emphasizes the quality of the people we have at Wigan Athletic," said Wigan CEO Darren Royle.

"We thank the players and the entire staff for their support at this difficult time.

"Our people are still going above and beyond to support our community, the NHS and local charities. I am so proud that everyone is making such a significant contribution right now."

"The key message for everyone right now is to ensure the health and well-being of you and your family and to follow the guidance established by the government and health authorities, which is implemented to reduce the devastating number of illnesses and deaths they are seeing all over the world.

"Please follow that advice, it is really important and it will mean that we can get out of the other side of this crisis situation sooner rather than later and go back to enjoying all those things that we previously took for granted."