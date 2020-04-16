Why Tarek El Moussa calls himself the luckiest guy

Tarek El Moussa thinks he's the "luckiest guy,quot; and you can see why in the exclusive Flipping 101 shorten.

In advance of Flipping 101In El Moussa's new HGTV series, the house guru is hanging out with his children, Taylor and Brayden, when he receives a call for help. But it is the moment in the home that the cameras have captured what is really special for El Moussa.

"I am the luckiest guy to be able to film with my children knowing that one day we will all look back and see together," he told E! News.