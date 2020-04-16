Why Tarek El Moussa calls himself the luckiest guy

Tarek El Moussa thinks he's the "luckiest guy,quot; and you can see why in the exclusive Flipping 101 shorten.
In advance of Flipping 101In El Moussa's new HGTV series, the house guru is hanging out with his children, Taylor and Brayden, when he receives a call for help. But it is the moment in the home that the cameras have captured what is really special for El Moussa.
"I am the luckiest guy to be able to film with my children knowing that one day we will all look back and see together," he told E! News.
In the Thursday April 16 episode of Flipping 101, El Moussa helps a couple who risked their savings to invest their first home in Rancho Cucamonga, California. One partner is obsessed with expensive design, the other is neurotic about losing money. They have no plan or contractor, so it is up to El Moussa to intervene and unify them on the same page.
"I am sharing every lesson I have learned to help rookie flippers survive unscathed," El Moussa said in a statement when his show was announced. "I will show them how to take the worst of the worst and make a mountain of money by making their homes the best on the block."
Flipping 101 presents the Flip or Flop Star helps rookie renovators get into the game of changing the house. Moussa provides the beginnings with the foundation they need to avoid breaking the bank and making a profit.
Moussa still works with his ex-wife. Christina Anstead in Flip or Flop. She also has her own series, Christina on the coast.
Flipping 101 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on HGTV.
