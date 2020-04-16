Why haven't Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich got engaged yet?

Pump Lovatics breaks! Wedding bells are not ringing Demi lovato anytime.
Less than a month after E! The news confirmed that the music superstar is dating Young and restless alum Max Ehrich, reports emerged stating that a compromise may be occurring sooner rather than later.
While the famous couple seems happier than ever, a proposal is unlikely to happen soon.
"The engagement rumors are not true," a source shared with E! Exclusive news. "It is still early in the relationship and Demi and Max are enjoying getting to know each other."
However, in a short period of time, people close to the couple can not help but recognize that it is a very good combination.
"Max is very much in love with Demi and he is in love with her," shared a separate source with E! News. "Basically, Max has already moved into Demi's house and everything has gone really well. They always joke around and laugh all day, keeping themselves entertained."
As they continue to follow orders to stay home during the Coronavirus Pandemic, we are told that Demi and Max enjoy ordering, cooking, and watching movies together.
In fact, the extra time together has only strengthened their bond.
"This time it was very special because they were one on one without distractions or stress from outside life. They really got to know each other on a different level," explained one source. "He feels great and loves being with him. He supports his sobriety and is very understanding. He is doing very well and they both see him moving in a serious direction. He has loved having him at home and trying living together. So far, it's working very well. "
Since the romance rumors first appeared online, Demi appeared on Instagram Live with her man. They have also been photographed together shopping.
As for when they will make their Instagram relationship official in the main feed, their guess is as good as ours.
Until then, people close to the duo seem to support this new romance that is probably just beginning.
"Demi's family believes that Max is a great guy and that the relationship is healthy for Demi's sobriety and lifestyle," shared our source.
