Why haven't Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich got engaged yet?

Pump Lovatics breaks! Wedding bells are not ringing Demi lovato anytime.

Less than a month after E! The news confirmed that the music superstar is dating Young and restless alum Max Ehrich, reports emerged stating that a compromise may be occurring sooner rather than later.

While the famous couple seems happier than ever, a proposal is unlikely to happen soon.

"The engagement rumors are not true," a source shared with E! Exclusive news. "It is still early in the relationship and Demi and Max are enjoying getting to know each other."

However, in a short period of time, people close to the couple can not help but recognize that it is a very good combination.

"Max is very much in love with Demi and he is in love with her," shared a separate source with E! News. "Basically, Max has already moved into Demi's house and everything has gone really well. They always joke around and laugh all day, keeping themselves entertained."