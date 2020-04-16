Why did the mom of the twins Bella explode in anger at Total Bellas?

"Everything will come together. All the negativity: I have come a long way to fall back into it. And I will not go to the past," he explained. "If you want to talk about it just to get it out of a bad vibe, I don't want to hear it. Because that's not me anymore."

The comment seemed to indicate that he would not be happy with Brie and Nikki's planned autobiography recounting their childhood struggles, and that is the case when Brie makes the revelation.

In an effort to save the rest of the day, the subject is quickly dropped and the twins happily meet their young half-brothers. Alexia and Ezequiel"The last of which was his first time at the meeting."

"It's wild. It's just that, at my age, you don't think they're going to present you with something like this," Brie said in a confessional. "So it's taking me a second to say, 'Wow, I have family here.'"

Shortly before the group returns to Brawley, Jon knocks Nikki and Brie aside with a special request.

"Alexia is very proud of you two and, unfortunately, many of the children at her school do not believe that she is her sister," she said, adding that she is often bullied as a result. "And for her, a dream come true would be if they both visit her school tomorrow."