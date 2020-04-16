Why did the mom of the twins Bella explode in anger at Total Bellas?

Mother tastes better, or does she?
On this brand new night Total fine, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella they disagreed with their mother, Kathy Colace, about his decision to reunite with his separated father. Although the sisters were ready to embark on a new chapter visiting Dad Jon Garcia His wife and two half brothers in Mexicali, Kathy was not eager to hear about the experience.
However, talking about the reunion was difficult to avoid, as Kathy had accompanied Nikki and Brie on their journey as they also wanted to stop by to see their grandmother, Kathy's mother, who lived near Jon in Brawley, California.
"I thought it had a closure," Kathy explained in a confessional, which was sandwiched with her and the twins (along with Nikki's boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev) exploring the city they grew up in. "And I do not,quot;.
The next day, Brie, Nikki, and Artem traveled to Mexicali while Kathy stayed at her mother's house with Brie's daughter. Birdie Danielsonfrom her husband Daniel Bryan I was busy with WWE related work. Over lunch Jon tried to emphasize how much has changed for the better.
"Everything will come together. All the negativity: I have come a long way to fall back into it. And I will not go to the past," he explained. "If you want to talk about it just to get it out of a bad vibe, I don't want to hear it. Because that's not me anymore."
The comment seemed to indicate that he would not be happy with Brie and Nikki's planned autobiography recounting their childhood struggles, and that is the case when Brie makes the revelation.
In an effort to save the rest of the day, the subject is quickly dropped and the twins happily meet their young half-brothers. Alexia and Ezequiel"The last of which was his first time at the meeting."
"It's wild. It's just that, at my age, you don't think they're going to present you with something like this," Brie said in a confessional. "So it's taking me a second to say, 'Wow, I have family here.'"
Shortly before the group returns to Brawley, Jon knocks Nikki and Brie aside with a special request.
"Alexia is very proud of you two and, unfortunately, many of the children at her school do not believe that she is her sister," she said, adding that she is often bullied as a result. "And for her, a dream come true would be if they both visit her school tomorrow."
Nikki and Artem decided to spend the night to visit Alexia's school the next day, but Brie wanted to return to be with Birdie. By handing the update over to Kathy, it became clear that the tension between the twins and their mother was starting to build.
"I'm going to be extremely direct," said Kathy on FaceTime. "I didn't come on the trip to be a babysitter so you guys can find your roots."
So when Nikki and Artem returned to Brawley after spending the night and going through Alexia's school, where Nikki said she wanted to make sure the entire school knew that she would "hit,quot; anyone who messed with Alexia, things changed quickly. . worst.
"Let's talk about Mexico and Mexicali so you don't have to listen to it for about four hours," Kathy told her daughters.
Brie was not happy with her tone and said, "Once again, we are the ones who have to walk on eggshells, unable to express how much fun we had with Dad. I almost feel like you want us to come back and have a negative experience. "
Kathy asked the two of them to put themselves in their shoes, prompting Nikki to step in.
"Don't you want us to accept who we are and what we're made of?" Nikki expressed. "You and Dad, it sucks because you had such an unfortunate relationship, but no matter what, he's still our father."
She continued, "You left us in that environment until we were 15. It's not like you left our father when we were two or three years old and he was, like, that guy who was perhaps in our lives. That already made so many deep cuts with us that Brie and I are trying to figure it out. And because we want to become more complete and just have these happy lives and not hold onto pain, we have to go through these things. "
Brie endorsed her sister by insisting that Jon had not only changed for the better, but also "owns his past."
Kathy replied, "Just because in the last, I don't know, three, four weeks, you guys decided to have this relationship, how about sitting there and saying, 'You know what, mom? Every time we got disappointed, you were there for us. And every time we came back and tried to rebuild a relationship, you were there for us. What I hear is: "You were always a bitch who didn't want us to be around Dad." That's not the case. Sometimes you have to give people credit for what they did for a long time. "
The discussion continued, and when everyone returned to Arizona, Kathy called a "family reunion,quot; that also included the twins' brother, JJ Garcia.
Brie presented what she felt she needed to share with the recognition that Kathy was "a super mom,quot; and a "role model."
"But I think sometimes with you we get scared because we feel like we should always try to be so positive because we want you to always feel like you're great because you're a great mom," Brie explained. "But sometimes it's difficult because there were negative things that we had to deal with."
Nikki also chimed in and revealed that her childhood has led her to "not trust men."
"All I have thought is that it would be amazing to walk down that hall, but when I get closer, it's like I can't even breathe," said Nikki. "Because I'm going to be stuck on something I don't want to be on? And I think I'm just wearing it because that's how you were for so long: stuck."
Unlike their previous conversation, this one ends up having a happy ending. Kathy not only apologized, but read a letter that expressed everything she always wanted to say to her children.
"I regret the things you saw and experienced as children. I wish I had done better for all of you, and I don't mean perfect, because perfect doesn't exist," the letter said in part. "I wish the good times outweigh the bad, but I accept the responsibility. Who I am today would have taken the three of you out earlier than I did."
Awww. Talk about moving!
