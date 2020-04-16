Which RHOBH stars are still talking to Denise Richards?

In The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 premiere, Bravo confirmed rumors that Denise Richards He stopped filming with the rest of the cast in December 2019. The show broke the fourth wall and featured Denise, Kyle richards and Lisa Rinna all talking to producers and gawking at their confessionals.

"We checked in to show our real lives. You can't hide anything," said Lisa Rinna in the final scene of the premiere. "Denise has a secret, and no matter how hard you try, the truth always comes out."

The secret? It depends on who you believe, but the rumors indicate that it has to do with Brandi Glanville. The preview ended with Denise sitting for her confessional and giving the producers the most devilish smile possible when asked, "So, Denise, are you ready to talk about all of this?"