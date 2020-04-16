Which RHOBH stars are still talking to Denise Richards?

In The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10 premiere, Bravo confirmed rumors that Denise Richards He stopped filming with the rest of the cast in December 2019. The show broke the fourth wall and featured Denise, Kyle richards and Lisa Rinna all talking to producers and gawking at their confessionals.
"We checked in to show our real lives. You can't hide anything," said Lisa Rinna in the final scene of the premiere. "Denise has a secret, and no matter how hard you try, the truth always comes out."
The secret? It depends on who you believe, but the rumors indicate that it has to do with Brandi Glanville. The preview ended with Denise sitting for her confessional and giving the producers the most devilish smile possible when asked, "So, Denise, are you ready to talk about all of this?"
On Twitter, Denise interacted with viewers during the premiere, including the final scene. "That sinister @DENISE_RICHARDS smile is GIVING ME LIFE #RHOBH," one user tweeted. Denise's response? "Oh, darling, thank you," with prayer hands, a diamond emoji, and the show's hashtag.
The real housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 introduced newcomer Garcelle Beauvais, an old friend of Denise's. Garcelle appeared in See what happens live with Andy Cohen and confirmed that he is still in contact with Denise, even after he stopped filming with everyone else.
"I don't know if anyone else is talking to her, but we definitely stay in touch, text, and talk. Yesterday, actually, I missed her call, I wanted FaceTime. She's fine. She's with the kids and was saying how when I don't have the kids how lonely I am. And she said to me, 'Girl, I would change with you in a minute.' She doesn't have the luxury of another parent coming and taking the kids, "Garcelle said. Andy Cohen.
The real housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in Bravo.
