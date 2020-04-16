What you need to know today: coronavirus, distancing patterns, unemployment

Scarce evidence is a barrier to reopening

Although capacity has improved in recent weeks, most of the US USA It is not conducting enough tests to track the coronavirus in a way that allows Americans to return to work safely, public health officials and business and political leaders say.

With supplies in short supply, many tests are restricted to people who meet specific criteria. Antibody tests, to reveal whether anyone has ever been infected with the virus, are just beginning to be implemented, and most have not been investigated by the Food and Drug Administration.

President Trump will issue new distancing guidelines today.

In other developments:

Frustrated by government vacancies that he said were hampering his administration's response to the pandemic, Trump threatened to invoke a presidential power never before used to suspend Congress to take office himself. Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, suggested that would not happen.

John Horton Conway, a mathematician at Princeton, made profound contributions to number theory, probability theory, algebra, and more, and created games out of everything. He died Saturday at age 82, and his obituary is the last in our series on those we have lost to the coronavirus.

