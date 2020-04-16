What you need to know today: coronavirus, distancing patterns, unemployment

Scarce evidence is a barrier to reopening
Although capacity has improved in recent weeks, most of the US USA It is not conducting enough tests to track the coronavirus in a way that allows Americans to return to work safely, public health officials and business and political leaders say.
With supplies in short supply, many tests are restricted to people who meet specific criteria. Antibody tests, to reveal whether anyone has ever been infected with the virus, are just beginning to be implemented, and most have not been investigated by the Food and Drug Administration.
President Trump will issue new distancing guidelines today. Here are the latest updates from the US. USA And from around the world, as well as pandemic maps.
We are also tracking the growth rate of the virus in the metropolitan areas of the USA. USA
In other developments:
Frustrated by government vacancies that he said were hampering his administration's response to the pandemic, Trump threatened to invoke a presidential power never before used to suspend Congress to take office himself. Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, suggested that would not happen.
John Horton Conway, a mathematician at Princeton, made profound contributions to number theory, probability theory, algebra, and more, and created games out of everything. He died Saturday at age 82, and his obituary is the last in our series on those we have lost to the coronavirus.
the details: We have compiled expert guidance on various topics, including health, money and travel.
Go deeper: The limits of a globalized economy were becoming clearer even before the coronavirus, and the effects of the pandemic could consolidate those changes, our senior economics correspondent writes. "There will be a rethink of how much a country wants to depend on any other country," said Elizabeth Economy, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
Another angle: Amazon said it would temporarily suspend its operations in France after a court ruled that it had been unable to adequately protect warehouse workers against the virus.
If you have 8 minutes, it's worth it
The lost diaries of the war.
The famous Anne Frank diary was one of thousands written by the Dutch during the German occupation of the Netherlands in World War II. After the war, many were collected in a national archive, but most accounts never reappeared.
Now, the Dutch have started transcribing handwritten or typed pages into digital documents for publication on the archive's website. The voices of the forgotten newspapers, full of anxiety, isolation and uncertainty, resonates powerfully today.
This is what is happening the most.
Elizabeth Warren's endorsement: The Massachusetts senator became the last big-name progressive to try to expand Joe Biden's appeal with liberal voters.
Snapshot: Above, indigenous children in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta in Colombia. Stephen Hiltner, editor of The Times, did The difficult hike to an ancient site there, Ciudad Perdida, in February. His report is the latest in the series in the travel section "The world through a lens."
The draw went wrong: Reese Witherspoon's fashion line Draper James offered free dresses to teachers, but they didn't bring enough for everyone.
Night comedy: The name of President Trump will reportedly be printed on the front of paper checks for coronavirus relief payments, which will be the first time that the president's name appears on an I.R.S. refund, "Seth Meyers said." The name of President Trump, however, has yet to be presented in a check to the I.R.S.
What we are reading: This Chicago Reader article about a donut shop parking lot that was once central to the city's counterculture. "It's a great reminder of the story buried underneath every corner," says Michael Roston, editor of Science.
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
Virus testing delays
Rukmini Callimachi, who covers Al Qaeda and the Islamic State for The Times, recently shifted his focus to the coronavirus outbreak. Jonathan Wolfe of the Briefings team told him about his report on the accumulation of evidence in New Jersey.
Jonathan: Why did you focus on New Jersey?
Rukmini: It started with a press conference I saw last week by the Governor of New Jersey, where he said the tests would get worse, not better. He said the barrier was not enough with sample kits before, but now the entire supply chain is riddled with bottlenecks.
And then I thought, "If possible, let's take a nasal sample from start to finish and see exactly what human constraints are." And the limitations are everything from a lack of kits to insufficient staff, chemicals, laboratory space and enough scientists for what has become a crisis in this country.
Is this the history of testing across the country?
It seems to be what is happening. Initially, there were not enough sample kits. But what happened is that as each new access point has appeared, there is now a lag in the entire supply chain.
What surprised you the most in your reports?
See Americans queuing up the night before for a very important test for their health. When I showed up, there was a line of cars a mile long. The engines had been cut. The windows were foggy. Drivers were basically asleep in their cars. I arrived at 6:30 in the morning when the center was going to open at 8. And, you know, I've covered wars everywhere. And these are conditions that I'm used to seeing in the developing world, not the United States.
