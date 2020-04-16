West Ham: Martin Tyler shares his memories of London stadium | Football news

Take on Tyler's tricky Teaser about players who have played for West Ham, but never won an England limit







Martin Tyler says London Stadium has the most difficult commentary position in the Premier League

At a time when the soccer fields have closed, we have asked Martin Tyler to share some of his favorite facts and memories from the homes of the 20 Premier League clubs.

In Part 19 of the series, Sky Sports' Voice of Soccer takes us on a virtual tour of West Ham & # 39; s London Stadium and reflects on some of the difficulties of working on terrain that was not designed for soccer.

London Stadium: how do I get there

Sometimes by car. There is a fairly quick route after the game through Blackwall Tunnell if you go south like me.

Sometimes by public transport. Southwest railway to London Waterloo. Underground Jubilee Line to Canary Wharf, where you must change stations to join the DLR. Getting off at Pudding Mill Lane leaves you a short walk to the side of the ground where the TV trucks are parked.

What is it like to comment there?

It is by far the most challenging commentary task in the Premier League because this is not a specially designed soccer field. The transmission position is almost as far from the near sideline as it is in most English stadiums.

It's fine in practice, but there's an additional element of satisfaction in the final whistle if you've called the action acceptably.

Did you know

The stadium was built on an island between rivers and tributaries, including the Old Lea River and parts of the Bow Back and St Thomas Creek rivers. He will always be remembered as the focal point of the very successfully organized London 2012 Olympics.

My memories of London stadium

Manuel Lanzini produced one of the loudest roars the London stadium has ever seen

For West Ham fans, the games against the Spurs are the ones surrounded by red when a season's schedule is announced. On May 5, 2017, the first such crash occurred at the London stadium, which for a time looked like it could become the home of Tottenham. The two clubs initially competed for him when the lease possibilities became clear.

West Ham was nearing the end of its first season since they left Boleyn Ground, Upton Park and it had not been a smooth journey. The initial problems associated with any movement had threatened to spiral out of control. The good results that would have smoothed out most wrinkles were few and far between.

At this point, the Hammers had won just six of their 17 Premier League matches at London Stadium, and home defeats had seen them exit Europe and the FA Cup. With fear of being relegated, there was pressure on the manager, the popular Slaven Bilic.

Tottenham, on the other hand, was near the top of the tree, chasing Chelsea for the title, just as Leicester had been chased a year earlier. On this Friday night, they staggered back fatally in a London derby; he had been away from Chelsea in 2016. West Ham supporters put his complaints on the ground to the side and focused on supporting his team and the team responded.

One goal was sufficient due to diligent defense. In the 65th minute they managed numbers forward. A cross from Aaron Cresswell was kept alive in the area and finally Manuel Lanzini brought the ball home from close range. It produced possibly the loudest roar of the London stadium in the stadium's brief history and was matched in the final whistle.

Tottenham left, fearing the worst of his title hopes, and by the time they returned to play when they parted ways with their former field, Chelsea was confirmed as champion.

West Ham finished in a very respectable 11th place.

What I like about the London stadium

As a sports venue, it is splendid. I was lucky to get tickets for my son and me for an athletics evening at the Olympics. It was a brilliant experience.

From West Ham's point of view, I understand the economy, but for those of us with a long history of work and observation in Upton Park, the contrast will always be negative. A running track obstructs the view of anyone who attends a football match in such a multipurpose stadium, not just the stations.

But in the end, the younger generation will not know any difference and, without comparisons, they will be proud of one of the most striking areas in the world of football.

