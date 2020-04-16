We were all wrong about the design of the iPhone 12 Pro – this is what it really looks like – BGR

The launch of Apple's iPhone 12 is still at least 5 months away, but it seems like we've known almost everything there is to know about the upcoming new series of smartphones forever.

As a result, the new leaks suggest that some key things we thought we knew about the design of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro were wrong.

A new video shows us exactly what Apple's stunning new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will look like … at least from the back.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

It's officially smartphone season, and tons of exciting new flagship phones are set to hit the market in the coming months. The latest OnePlus announcements, which surprised Android fans around the world despite the fact that almost all of the details surrounding OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro had already been leaked long before their official launch. One of the last details that was still unknown was the price, and it turns out that OnePlus is no longer a provider of low-cost iconic killers. It is now a premium brand and the next generation OnePlus 8 line is priced premium starting at $ 699 and rising to $ 999 for a top of the line OnePlus 8 Pro.

Many more Android phones will be released in the coming months, although some are obviously more exciting than others. However, one thing they all have in common is the fact that Apple's new iPhone 12 line dwarfs the hype surrounding its releases. Apple is launching a new smartphone stable that includes a ton of new features and the first major redesign since the iPhone X debuted in 2017. It turns out, though, that there are a few things we think we knew about Apple's iPhone 12. The design turned out. be wrong.

Ever since TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo began to shed light on Apple's iPhone 12 line in 2019, we all felt we had a good handle on what Apple's next-generation iPhone line will look like. According to Kuo, the phones will ditch the rounded metal edges in favor of a flat perimeter reminiscent of the iPhone 5 design everyone loves. Simply put, the iPhone 12 series will look like a miniature version of Apple's latest iPad Pro models.

We have also heard a lot about the updated cameras on the back of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro phones. The iPhone 12 models, it is true, the plural models, as this year there will be two versions of iPhone 12 and two versions iPhone 12 Pro will feature an upgraded dual-lens camera, while iPhone 12 Pro models will have an updated triple. Lens camera that adds a time of flight (ToF) sensor to the mix. However, it turns out that that's not the only addition to the back of Apple's upcoming Pro iPhone models.

In recent months, every iPhone 12 Pro mockup we've seen based on leaks has looked like this. As you can see there is a triple lens rear camera with a small ToF sensor in addition to the LED flash. However, the latest leaks suggest that the iPhone 12 Pro is getting a full LIDAR sensor on the back just like Apple's iPhone 12 Pro.

The updated leaks have a totally different camera design, and a new video created by the Technizio Concept channel on YouTube may very well give us an idea of ​​what exactly the iPhone 12 Pro looks like. We say "almost,quot; because the front of the phone is terribly Bad: The bezels are too wide and there is no notch at the top of the screen. Based on leaks from Apple's own iOS 14 code, we know that all four models of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will have a notch. However, if you want to see what the back of the 12 Pro will look like, definitely check out the embedded video below.