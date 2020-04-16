Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin will face each other on the & # 39; NHL 20 & # 39;

Wayne Gretzky and Alexander Ovechkin are two of the best hockey players to have ever tied skates, but how good are they with a video game controller in their hands?

We are about to find out.

The two legends announced in a joint press release Thursday that they will face off virtually in EA Sports' "NHL 20,quot; to raise funds for two charities: the Edmonton Food Bank fund and the Washington DC-based MSE Foundation "Feeding the Frontlines,quot;

MORE: Why does "Call of Duty,quot; deserve your respect as a sport?

Dubbed "The Great One vs. The Great Eight Showcase," the showdown will pit the couple in a best-of-three series on Xbox with games live on Capitals' Twitch channel beginning at 8 p.m. ET on April 22.

The idea came up when Gretzky saw a video of the Russian winger playing with his son, Sergei, in his instagram story. He contacted a member of the Capitals communications team looking to organize a friendly competition, aiming to raise money for charity work while the NHL season is on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Little is known about the gaming experience of either player, however Ovechkin is more of a fan of "Call of Duty,quot; and "Fortnite,quot;. Gretzky has played "NHL 20,quot; before but only a few times.

Fortunately for them, they will have teammates there to help them. Ovechkin will partner with John "JohnWayne,quot; Casagranda, a member of the Capitals esports team and runner-up to the 2019 NHL Gaming World Championship, while Gretzky will be joined by his 19-year-old son Tristan.

"Obviously we are a little bit better when we have our skates and a hockey stick in our hands than when we have controllers, but it's not about that," Gretzky said in a phone call with reporters. "It's more about ability to help less fortunate people and for fans to enjoy a night of us without looking very talented at what we are doing. It will be a fun night for a good cause."