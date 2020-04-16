Watch the FIFA20 Stay and Play Cup live with Sky Sports | Football news





Trent Alexander-Arnold to represent Liverpool

Football missing? Soccer stars from around the world participate in the FIFA20 Stay and Play Cup, which you can see right here.

Twenty professional footballers from 20 of Europe's most historic clubs will come face to face in support of Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund.

It is an elimination tournament with Trent Alexander-Arnold representing Liverpool, Cesar Azpilicueta playing for Chelsea, Phil Foden competing for Manchester City and Vinicius Jr going to Real Madrid. There will also be players from Tottenham, PSG, Rome, Ajax and Borussia Dortmund, to name a few.

The Stay and Play Cup begins at 5pm UK time on April 15, and will reach the final on April 19.

Follow the action on the YouTube channel Sky Sports Football and see who is claiming the $ 1 million charitable donation to the Global Giving Coronavirus Relief Fund.

The tournament will also feature ways for fans and spectators to donate and support ongoing global relief efforts to help tackle and eliminate the spread of COVID-19.