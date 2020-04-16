Watch The Disney Family Singalong HSM Meeting

Disney Channel / Fred Hayes
We are really all in this together.
Tonight, ABC brings us a Disney family singalong special, featuring Disney stars and famous Disney fans singing all the songs you already know and love from the Disney library, including a huge High school musical, Decendents, Zombiesand High School Musical: The Musical: The Series party organized by director Kenny Ortega. ABC just released 30 seconds of the performance by High school musical"We're all in this together," and sure, it's the cast coming together in separate video form as we all have to do right now, but it's still the cast coming together! Vanessa Hudgens! Ashley Tisdale! Corbin Bleu! Lucas Grabeel! Monique coleman! Ortega also told Deadline that Zac Efron will make an appearance!
The song will also feature performances by Ariana Grande, Demi lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, John Stamos, Auli & # 39; i Cravalho, Josh Gad, Donny Osmond, Amber riley, Jordan Fisher, Derek Hough, Cristina Aguilera, Erin andrews Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and more, all from home (and occasionally introducing family members).
Check out the HSM performance below!
Other performances include:
"A dream is a wish your heart makes,quot; – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé
"A Spoonful of Sugar,quot; – Little Big Town
"Be Our Guest,quot; – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough
"Can you feel the love tonight?" – Christina Aguilera
"Colors of the Wind,quot; – Tori Kelly
"Do you want to build a snowman,quot; – Thomas Rhett
"Friend Like Me,quot; – James Monroe Iglehart with ALADDIN from Broadway Company of Disney
"Gastón,quot; – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken
"How far will I go?" – Auliʻi Cravalho
"I will not say that I am in love,quot; – Ariana Grande
"I want to be like you,quot; – Darren Criss
"I will make you a man,quot; – Donny Osmond
"It's a small world,quot; – John Stamos
"Let It Go,quot; – Amber Riley
"Naked Needs,quot; – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Marcus Scribner
"Under the Sea,quot; – Jordan Fisher
"You have a friend in me,quot; – Josh Groban
Kristen Chenoweth will also help with vocal warm-ups at the top of the show, which you can see here.
The special, which will feature song lyrics on screen, will air tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC Get your vocal chords ready!
%MINIFYHTML47a3f70a261008cea7e2035e7599fbca12%