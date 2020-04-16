Watch The Disney Family Singalong HSM Meeting

We are really all in this together.

Tonight, ABC brings us a Disney family singalong special, featuring Disney stars and famous Disney fans singing all the songs you already know and love from the Disney library, including a huge High school musical, Decendents, Zombiesand High School Musical: The Musical: The Series party organized by director Kenny Ortega. ABC just released 30 seconds of the performance by High school musical"We're all in this together," and sure, it's the cast coming together in separate video form as we all have to do right now, but it's still the cast coming together! Vanessa Hudgens! Ashley Tisdale! Corbin Bleu! Lucas Grabeel! Monique coleman! Ortega also told Deadline that Zac Efron will make an appearance!

The song will also feature performances by Ariana Grande, Demi lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, John Stamos, Auli & # 39; i Cravalho, Josh Gad, Donny Osmond, Amber riley, Jordan Fisher, Derek Hough, Cristina Aguilera, Erin andrews Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly and more, all from home (and occasionally introducing family members).