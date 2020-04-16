Watch Johnny Depp's dramatic first Instagram video

Johnny Depp, knows the wide world of Instagram.

The elusive, however, A-list actor joined social media on Thursday to premiere his and Jeff beckmusical cover of John LennonThe song of "Isolation,quot;. A certainly appropriate choice given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which Depp addressed in an extremely personal 8-minute IGTV video.

"I've never done any of this before," Depp commented as he sat in what looked like a cavernous, candlelit room. "I don't think I have felt any particular reason so far. Now is the time to open a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people's lives."

He continued: "People are sick and without care. People are getting sick and struggling to breathe. People are dying at terribly high rates. Many are unable to support their children and families as a result of this horrible global pandemic."