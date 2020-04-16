Watch Johnny Depp's dramatic first Instagram video

Johnny Depp, knows the wide world of Instagram.
The elusive, however, A-list actor joined social media on Thursday to premiere his and Jeff beckmusical cover of John LennonThe song of "Isolation,quot;. A certainly appropriate choice given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which Depp addressed in an extremely personal 8-minute IGTV video.
"I've never done any of this before," Depp commented as he sat in what looked like a cavernous, candlelit room. "I don't think I have felt any particular reason so far. Now is the time to open a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people's lives."
He continued: "People are sick and without care. People are getting sick and struggling to breathe. People are dying at terribly high rates. Many are unable to support their children and families as a result of this horrible global pandemic."
The Oscar nominee urged observers to stay focused on each other, sharing: "I know for the moment if we feel that our two times are tied behind our backs, and to some degree they are. But our minds are not united and our hearts are unchained and we can worry. Through caring we will help each other and prevail. Caring is the closest the eye can see. It is right in front of you at all times if you just have to look. "
"We should not succumb to closing and giving in to what feels like a monotony of hellish quarantine. We need to stay curious," he continued, recommending those in isolation to use this time for "great learning."
"Today is not coming back," said Depp, "so we have a mutual responsibility to approach these times with new strategies. Create something today that benefits yourself and others tomorrow. Do whatever you think is helpful to rejoice." . someone's quote. "
Before concluding, the 56-year-old man offered a message to his lifelong fans.
"Thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over the years. I am moved beyond words."
In just a few hours, he accumulated more than a million Instagram followers. Watch Depp's full video above.
Don't miss the One world: together at home special with Lady Gaga in celebration of health workers on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC followed by an encore at 11 p.m. one!. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLa36eb847b38b2eae72e8cc23ee9dfa2012%