Watch Jason Bateman's daughter sweetly collide her interview with Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel He had an unexpected guest cutely his interview with Jason Batemen.

The daughter of the 51-year-old actor. Maple made an adorable cameo during Wednesday's home edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The surprise appearance occurred during a round of "Was I In It?", A game in which the nightly host intervened on Ozark star in his career. Kimmel was asking Bateman about his role in the 90s television series Simon when the lady was seen outside the Emmy nominee's window.

"There goes Maple. Say hello to Jimmy," she said as her 8-year-old son waved through the glass. Then she joked, "See, I keep her outside. That way there is more food for me inside the house."

Speaking of Maple, Bateman admitted that he is "having trouble,quot; keeping up with his second grade courses in the midst of home schooling.

"It's amazing how much I don't know," he said. "Long splitting is very difficult. I'm great with art. I'm great with setting up Zoom sessions. Changing backgrounds: I know how to do it."